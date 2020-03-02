SAU softball team grabs 3 wins; baseball team falls to Milligan

LAURINBURG — The St. Andrews University softball team started Appalachian Athletic Conference with a pair of doubleheaders over the weekend. The Lady Knights won three of the four games.

To begin the weekend, St. Andrews split a twinbill against Point University. In the first game, Point shutout St. Andrews 8-0. SAU’s Aniyah King, Cassie Fortner, Ashlyn Dial, and Taryn Tucker each recorded a hit.

In the second game of the doubleheader, St. Andrews defeated Point 3-2. Kyleigh Collins pitched a complete game for the Lady Knights, logging seven strikeouts and yielding five hits.

In the first game of their second doubleheader of the weekend, St. Andrews defeated Allen University 11-0. Aniyah King went 2-for-3 at the plate, and she stole three bases. Brennan Broadaway and Ashlyn Dial each recorded two hits and two RBIs. Cassie Fortner also had two RBIs. In the circle, SAU’s Kayla Clifton allowed just one hit.

In the second game against Allen, St. Andrews picked up an 11-2 victory. Brennan Broadaway went 3-for-4 with four RBIs. Destiny Locklear went 2-for-2 with an RBI.

The St. Andrews softball team will next be in action as they travel to Truett-McConnell for an AAC doubleheader on March 6.

SAU baseball team falls to Milligan

The St. Andrews University baseball team came up empty in a three-game series at Milligan College over the weekend.

Milligan picked up a 2-1 win in the first game of the series. St. Andrews ace Davis O’Brien allowed a run for the first time this season; he had logged shutouts in his first four starts. Jeremiah Hendrix scored SAU’s only run on a sacrifice fly by Kris Allen.

Milligan won the second game 7-2. SAU’s Noah Lawson went 2-for-4 with an RBI. Jaxon Snider hit 1-for-3 with a run scored.

Milligan completed the sweep with a 4-1 win in the third game of the series. Jaxon Snider went 2-for-3 with a run scored for the Knights.

St. Andrews will host Bluefield College for a nine-inning game at 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

