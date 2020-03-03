Fighting Scots head to Whiteville

Brandon Tester | Laurinburg Exchange Scotland High inifielder/pitcher Parker Byrd delivers a pitch during a scrimmage last week. Brandon Tester | Laurinburg Exchange Scotland High inifielder/pitcher Parker Byrd delivers a pitch during a scrimmage last week.

LAURINBURG — The Scotland High baseball team will kick off its 2020 season with a game at Whiteville on Wednesday night. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m.

Both teams have been successful in recent years. Scotland won the Sandhills Athletic Conference tournament last season. Whiteville is coming off a dominant decade in which the Wolfpack won five state championships — two in the 2A classification, and three on the 1A level.

A look at the Wolfpack

Randleman upset Whiteville in the third round of the 2A state playoffs last year. That ended Whiteville’s hopes of playing for their third consecutive state title. The Wolfpack finished the year with a 19-4 overall record and a 15-1 record in Three Rivers Conference play.

Whiteville’s roster is loaded with experience; 14 of the team’s 19 players are upperclassmen. One of Whiteville’s top returners is senior Lincoln Ransom, last year’s TRC Player of the Year. All-conference selections Jake Harwood and Logan Hooks are back as well.

