St. Andrews baseball, softball teams have tough weekends

LAURINBURG — Reinhardt University swept the St. Andrews University baseball team in a three-game series over the weekend.

St. Andrews’ record dropped to 11-13 overall and 0-6 in Appalachian Athletic Conference play. Reinhardt sits at the top of the conference with a 5-1 AAC record to go along with a 15-6 overall record.

Reinhardt picked up a 7-3 win in the series opener on Saturday. SAU’s Jeremiah Hendrix went 2-for-3 with an RBI. Jaxon Snider hit 1-for-4 with two RBIs.

Reinhardt clinched the series with a 7-1 victory in the second game. Greg Izzo drove in St. Andrews’ only run by drawing a bases-loaded walk. Kace Otto went 2-for-3 at the plate.

The Eagles finished the sweep with a 7-2 win on Sunday. J.R. Polak and Chris Stubbs had sacrifice hits for the Knights.

St. Andrews will play at University of South Carolina-Beaufort at 2 p.m. on Wednesday.

Lady Knights fall to nationally-ranked opponents

The St. Andrews softball team came up empty in a pair of doubleheaders over the weekend.

The Lady Knights fell to No. 9 Truett McConnell 4-1 in both games of their twinbill on Saturday. SAU then lost both sides of a doubleheader on Sunday at No. 21 Reinhardt.

The Lady Knights recorded just two hits in their first 4-1 loss against Truett McConnell. Aniyah King and Taryn Tucker picked up those hits. In the second game of the twinbill, another 4-1 win for TMU, King went 3-for-4 with four stolen bases.

SAU lost the first game of its doubleheader at Reinhardt, 12-9. The Lady Knights scored nine runs in the top of the third inning.

Reinhardt picked up a 5-4 win in the second game of the doubleheader. Aniyah King and Stevie Holland each picked up two hits, while Cassie Fortner, Brennan Broadaway, Ashlyn Dial, and Kyleigh Collins recorded one hit apiece.

The Knights will now travel to Greensboro College for a non-conference doubleheader at 2 p.m. on Thursday.

https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_SAU-NEW-LOGO-1.jpg

Both teams are on the road this week