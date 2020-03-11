Steele signs with Fayetteville State

Steele Steele Contributed photo With her parents at her side, Scotland’s BreAnna Steele signed her letter of intent Wednesday to play softball at Fayetteville State University. Contributed photo With her parents at her side, Scotland’s BreAnna Steele signed her letter of intent Wednesday to play softball at Fayetteville State University.

LAURINBURG — Scotland High senior BreAnna Steele signed her letter of intent Wednesday to play softball at Fayetteville State University.

Steele has a 3.31 ERA through 74 innings of work at Scotland. She’s tallied 48 strikeouts.

“I’m excited to start a new chapter in my life, and hopefully add to the team,” Steele said.

Steele is back in action this year after missing her junior season. She emerged as Scotland’s starting pitcher near the end of her sophomore year.

“She’s definitely a team player,” Scotland coach Adam Romaine said. “She’s one that other girls are going to surround and follow her lead. She’s a good leader in the program.”

Fayetteville State is an NCAA Division II school that competes in the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association. The Lady Vikings are off to a 5-9 start this season. They’ve faced local foes St. Andrews University and UNC-Pembroke.

FSU’s roster is very young; 10 of the 13 Lady Vikings are underclassmen.

“Fayetteville State is home to my family,” Steele said. “It’s housed a lot of my family members. … It’s always been like a home campus. Coach (Anthony) Pearson, he’s great. He’s encouraging, he’s loving, he’s nurturing. I know he’s going to help me make my four years there great.”

Steele is one of three seniors on this year’s Scotland softball team. She’s also played travel softball in the Carolina Hustle program. She’s been playing softball for a long time, and playing in college was always on her mind.

“That was the ultimate goal ever since I started playing tee-ball at Optimist,” Steele said.

Steele plans to study psychology and social work in college, and her goal is to become a clinical psychologist. But before she heads off to Fayetteville State, Steele still has plenty of games remaining in her career at Scotland. She wants to make the most of that time.

“I want to do what I can to help the team,” Steele said. “Come closer to them and build as one. And find some habits that will help take me to the next level. Not everyone’s going to think you’re a good ballplayer. Not everyone’s going to think you’re capable of doing it. It’s all about how you react to it, and what you do to make yourself better as a player.”

‘It’s always been like a home campus’

Brandon Tester Sports Editor

Brandon Tester can be reached at [email protected] or 910-506-3170. Follow him on Twitter @BrandonTester.

