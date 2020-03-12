Fighting Scots top Lumberton, improve record to 2-0

Brandon Tester | Laurinburg Exchange Scotland’s Drew Hamilton returns a serve during the Fighting Scots’ tennis match against Lumberton on Wednesday. Brandon Tester | Laurinburg Exchange Scotland’s Drew Hamilton returns a serve during the Fighting Scots’ tennis match against Lumberton on Wednesday.

LAURINBURG — The Scotland High boys tennis team improved its record to 2-0 with an 8-1 victory over Lumberton on Wednesday evening.

Scotland’s Drew Hamilton, Nick Murphy, Nick Eury, Bryce Cooper and Luke Strickland picked up victories in their respective singles matches. Chase McCormick earned Lumberton’s only victory of the day in his singles match against Miles Murphy.

Scotland swept all three doubles matches. Hamilton and Eury teamed up to defeat Mason Collins and Elijah Hammonds 8-3. Nick Murphy and Miles Murphy defeated Lumberton’s team of Collin Stark and Sam Ervin, 8-2. Cooper and Strickland won their doubles match as well.

The Scots picked up their second win in as many days. They defeated Jack Britt 7-2 on Tuesday. In the match with Jack Britt, four Scots — Eury, Cooper, Strickland and Miles Murphy — picked up singles victories. Hamilton and Nick Murphy lost to Shea Oliver and Alex Posener, respectively.

Eury and Hamilton held on for a 9-7 victory in doubles action against Oliver and Posener. The Murphys teamed up to defeat Jack Britt’s team of Braden Hug and Jeremiah Grafals, 8-3. Cooper and Strickland finished off the victory with an 8-0 win over Jack Britt’s Gabriel Valencia and Aiden Buckner.

The Fighting Scots will have a chance to grab their third win in three days when they travel to Purnell Swett for another Sandhills Athletic Conference match on Thursday night. They will then return home for a series of matches next week — Hoke on Tuesday, Seventy-First on Wednesday and Pinecrest on Thursday. All of those matches will start at 4 p.m.

The 2020 boys tennis season preview will be published in Friday’s newspaper.

Brandon Tester | Laurinburg Exchange Scotland’s Drew Hamilton returns a serve during the Fighting Scots’ tennis match against Lumberton on Wednesday. https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_IMG_8503.jpg Brandon Tester | Laurinburg Exchange Scotland’s Drew Hamilton returns a serve during the Fighting Scots’ tennis match against Lumberton on Wednesday.

Scots will visit Purnell Swett on Thursday

Brandon Tester Sports Editor

Brandon Tester can be reached at [email protected] or 910-506-3170. Follow him on Twitter @BrandonTester.

Brandon Tester can be reached at [email protected] or 910-506-3170. Follow him on Twitter @BrandonTester.