McRae, Johnson, Wall, Swindell named all-conference

LAURINBURG — Four Scotland High basketball players earned 2019-20 All-Sandhills Athletic Conference honors.

Garrett McRae, Mandrell Johnson and Bruce Wall were named to the boys all-conference team, and Asjah Swindell landed a spot on the girls all-conference team.

McRae, who also joined Johnson on the NCBCA All-District team, averaged 17.1 points, four rebounds, 2 1/2 assists and 2.2 steals per game this season. The senior guard shot 39 percent from the field and 52 percent from 3-point range.

Johnson, a junior forward, averaged 12 points, five rebounds, 1.9 steals and 1 1/2 assists per game. Johnson became a starter after beginning the year as the team’s sixth man.

Wall averaged 9.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.2 steals and 1.3 assists per game. The senior had a successful comeback season after missing his junior year due to an ACL injury.

Swindell, a key senior leader for the Lady Scots, averaged 13.3 points and 8 1/2 rebounds per game. She shot 49 percent from the field.

Lumberton’s Jordan McNeill and Pinecrest’s Ben Snyder were named the boys Player and Coach of the Year, respectively. On the girls side, Purnell Swett’s Kylie Chavis was named Player of the Year and Jack Britt’s Nattlie McArthur was named Coach of the Year.

