Boys hoops tourney starts Friday
LAURINBURG — Scotland County Parks and Recreation is hosting the North Carolina Recreation and Park Association 12U boys basketball sectionals this weekend at Sycamore Lane Elementary School. Nine schools, including Scotland County’s squad, will compete […]
CCAA basketball tournament resumes Thursday
LAURINBURG — The Carolinas Christian Athletic Association basketball tournaments are set to continue at Scotland Christian Academy on Thursday night. The first round of the CCAA girls basketball tournament was played on Tuesday. The CCAA […]
Tester: Pieces are coming together for Scotland
Results from summer high school basketball scrimmages can often be misleading. Many teams run through summer workouts while some of their best players are busy with football practice or other obligations. That means jayvee players […]