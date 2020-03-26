Do you miss college basketball? So do we. In an effort to keep the spirit alive while we practice social distancing, Champion Media will hold a virtual basketball tournament between the top 64 men’s college basketball teams, based on the CBS Sports sample bracket. Follow along on our page this week as fate decides each winner!
