Scotland High, UNCP alum Davis signs UDFA deal with Jets

LAURINBURG — Scotland High graduate and former UNC-Pembroke defensive lineman Domenique Davis signed as an undrafted free agent with the NFL’s New York Jets on Saturday after the conclusion of the NFL Draft.

Davis was a two-time all-conference and all-region honoree while at Scotland. He then spent one season at Shaw University before transferring to UNCP. As a redshirt senior, Davis led the Braves with six tackles for loss and was the co-team leader with three sacks. He recorded 41 total tackles, six quarterback hurries and one fumble recovery.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

