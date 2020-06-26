HOF GAME GETS NIXED

Game was to be between Dallas and Pittsburgh

CANTON, Ohio — The NFL has canceled the Hall of Fame game that traditionally opens the preseason and is delaying the 2020 induction ceremonies because of the coronavirus pandemic, two people with direct knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press on Thursday.

The people spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the decision has not been publicly announced, though an announcement is expected later Thursday. ESPN first reported the Hall of Fame game cancellation.

The Aug. 6 exhibition game between the Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers is the first on-field event the league has canceled during the pandemic.