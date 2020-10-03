Bench, defense lead SCA to 2-0 win

Saints’ freshman forward Layla Nicolosi jostles for the ball with Mintz freshman Jackson Hinton, while Saints freshman Tavon Farmer runs down the field. Neel Madhavan | Laurinburg Exchange

LAURINBURG — Bench contributions from two players who normally start for Scotland Christian Academy provided the goals necessary to secure a 2-0 win over Mintz Christian Academy Friday evening at James L. Morgan Recreation Complex.

“We had two players that were on the bench that normally start, so we had our young kids in,” said head coach Jim Albright. “We worked hard at practice yesterday and they followed through today.”

Leading goal-scorers, senior forward Micah Dean and freshman forward Micah Cartrette missed the first half for disciplinary reasons, according to Albright.

The pair provided some much-needed fresh legs in the second half.

“When I came in, I knew we were tired,” Cartrette said. “We had played a good game that first half, so I had to come in and help them out.”

About midway through the second half, Cartrette took the ball off a pass from freshman forward Layla Nicolosi, dribbled around a Mintz defender in the penalty box and struck a lofted left-footed finish over the Mintz goalkeeper into the top-left corner to break the 0-0 deadlock.

“I know if I didn’t make that, then we probably wouldn’t have won, Cartrette said. “I knew I had to make it for the team and for me.”

As Mintz pressed for an equalizer, Dean scored an unassisted breakaway goal into the bottom-right corner late in the second half that sealed the victory.

The win improved SCA to 2-1 on the year and avenged a mid-September 6-3 loss to the Lions in Roseboro.

A stout defensive performance led by senior goalkeeper Rodney Morton and his 10 saves allowed SCA to hold off Mintz’ attack, as the Lions had more chances and goal-scoring opportunities throughout the game.

Cartrette said even though he likes to play striker, he knows the defense needs help sometimes. His fresher legs allowed him and some of the other attacking players to track back and provide defensive support for Morton and the Saints’ backline.

“It was a total team effort,” Albright said. “They hustled all over the place. It was a good job.”

Reach Neel Madhavan at 910-817-2671 ext. 2751 or [email protected] Follow on Twitter at @NeelMadhavan.