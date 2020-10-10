Pair of comebacks key to SCA’s 4-3 win

Senior forward Micah Dean puts a header past the Columbus goalkeeper into the net during SCA’s 4-3 win Friday evening. Neel Madhavan | Laurinburg Exchange

LAURINBURG — The Scotland Christian Academy soccer team needed comebacks in both the first and second halves to send out its senior class with a 4-3 win over Columbus Christian Academy Friday evening.

Senior Micah Dean played his last home game for the Saints and was an instrumental part of the Saints’ comeback win, tallying two goals and two assists.

“I’m going to miss it,” Dean said. “I’ve been here since fifth grade so this is pretty much the only team I’ve known my whole life. It’s going to be tough, but it’s been a good year.”

The win extended the Saints’ winning streak to three and improved their record to 4-1, with three road matches left to close out the season.

“We weren’t hustling too well, and we got burned on defense a bit,” said head coach Jim Albright. “I’d like to see a little more hustle. We controlled the ball a lot. Overall, I think we had a pretty good game.”

The Saints dominated possession for most of the match, with the exception being the early part of the first half when the Rams took an early 2-0 lead off an unassisted goal and a free kick.

Minutes after Columbus built that two-goal lead, Dean stole an inbound throw, dribbled past two Rams midfielders and lofted a shot over the goalkeeper’s reach into the top-right corner.

Set pieces were an instrumental part of the Saints’ comeback effort, with the team scoring three goals off corner kicks from Dean and freshman forward Layla Nicolosi, including the goal that leveled the game 2-2 just before halftime.

“We worked on that in practice all day yesterday, and it paid off today,” Albright said.

Columbus took advantage of a loose ball that deflected off a couple players at the top of the penalty box to take a 3-2 lead early in the second half.

But, SCA still had another comeback left in them.

The second set-piece goal off Dean’s header from Nicolosi’s corner tied the game again, this time 3-3.

The Saints managed to finally pull ahead for good late in the second half off another Dean corner kick, this time headed in by freshman forward Micah Cartrette.

“When we do corners, we try to keep it in the middle, where everyone is going to be, but at the back post,” Dean said. “So, if we put the ball right in the middle, there will be many people there to get it.”

The team honored its three seniors, Dean, Rodney Morton and Justin Mims, before the match.

Morton said the friendships that he’s made with Dean and others on the team and the fellows in his class at SCA are what he’ll miss the most.

“It feels weird knowing that I’ll never come back to this field to play another home game,” Morton said. “I’m going to miss it. But, it felt good to get that last win here at home.”

