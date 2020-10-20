Amid pandemic, recruiting slows – but doesn’t stop

Trey Chavis

LAURINBURG — As the COVID-19 pandemic has delayed and shifted around the start of public high school sports in North Carolina, the recruiting process for athletes has also been negatively affected.

On Sept. 17, the NCAA extended its suspension of all in-person recruiting visits for Division I sports through Jan. 1. Coaches aren’t allowed to meet face-to-face with a recruit off campus or do any in-person scouting at high schools.

However, recruiting hasn’t stopped completely. Coaches and potential recruits can still communicate over email, phone, text and social media. For Division II and III schools, normal recruiting calendars have resumed.

Seniors who don’t have scholarship offers yet, who hoped their performance this year would garner them interest from colleges, have been most affected. For Scotland High School, that includes players like Trey Chavis, Ethan Best and Darrius Dockery.

“A lot of the guys I have are guys that needed good senior seasons because a lot of them didn’t play a bunch last year or hadn’t quite come into their own yet,” said Scotland football head coach Richard Bailey. “Not being able to play this fall has kind of hurt them with being able to get film out and that kind of stuff.”

Surrounding states like Tennessee, South Carolina and Georgia have played high school football this fall, albeit with issues like COVID-19 outbreaks within teams and game postponements due to positive tests. Athletes in those states have been able to film their game highlights and distribute them electronically to coaches who can’t see them in person.

Since North Carolina’s sports have been delayed, its athletes don’t have the same opportunities to get game film to send out to Division I coaches or have Division II and III coaches come watch them play.

“Colleges haven’t been able to get out and come to schools and get recruit’s names and those kinds of things,” Bailey said. “Usually, we have colleges that will come and watch us practice every now and then, especially when we get to the playoffs or near the end of the season.”

In order to help players get their name out into the recruiting sphere and generate interest, Bailey said he’s been calling his coaching contacts and sending out information about his players. He added that he’s been encouraging his players to attend camps in Charlotte and Virginia now that some of those things are starting to open up again.

“Anything we can do to help our kids get seen by these colleges,” Bailey said. “The other thing we’ve been trying to push is the academic side. With this online learning, it’s not as easy on some of these kids, so they really have to focus on their grades and hopefully they’ll be academically eligible when the time comes.”

Playing in the spring with a shortened season means North Carolina players, who don’t already have offers, will only have a few weeks to make an impact and get noticed.

“Sometimes kids are so worried that they’re not going to have anywhere to go on Signing Day,” Bailey said. “To be honest with you, Signing Day is for the Division I guys, but the rest of these guys they’ll be able to wait until the end of football season.”

Smaller Division II and III schools will still offer and sign players late in the spring and even into the summer. Bailey said schools like UNC-Pembrooke, Wingate and Fayetteville State that traditionally sign a number of Scotland players every year will hopefully be there waiting on them after the season in the spring.

Chavis and Best, who Bailey said already have their academics in order to qualify, will likely both get opportunities at the end of the spring with one of those smaller schools.

However, Dockery is a player who Bailey said needs the season in order to be able to get his game tape out there, having torn his ACL in the second game last season and missing the rest of the year.

“He’s another one that could benefit, and hopefully he’ll find a home as well,” Bailey said.

Some senior football players, who received scholarship offers last year as juniors and during the summer, like Zy’Mere Reddick, have already committed to colleges. In Reddick’s case, he committed to Elon University on Sept. 9.

For juniors, the pandemic won’t necessarily affect their recruiting as much as it does seniors’ because they still have two more seasons left to show college coaches what they’re capable of doing on the field. But for seniors, this spring season is their last chance.

