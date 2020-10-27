Live Like Madison raises more than $60,000 for pediatric cancer research

LAURINBURG — A local charity, Live Like Madison, raised more than $60,000 for pediatric cancer research on Saturday during its first “Teed Off About Childhood Cancer” charity golf tournament and silent auction at Scotch Meadows Golf Club.

“We are truly humbled by the response from our community with their support for Live Like Madison,” said Live Like Madison president Laura Fedak in a press release.

In addition to 18 holes of Captain’s Choice tournament play, the 136 golfers competing also participated other activities including a chip-in contest, closest to pin, longest drive, a putting contest and the chance to win one of two cars with a hole-in-one.

Live Like Madison is an organization dedicated to raising funds for pediatric cancer research, supporting children and families impacted by the disease and building awareness in communities through education and events, according to its mission statement.

“Our first charity golf tournament at Scotch Meadows was a huge success,” Fedak said. “Live Like Madison was just organized in January and the tournament was our first fundraising event. We are overwhelmed with the support of our community and surrounding areas, as well as our many volunteers who made this event such a success. Because of the response, we have decided to make this an annual event.”

Reach Neel Madhavan at 910-817-2671 ext. 2751 or [email protected] Follow on Twitter at @NeelMadhavan.