SCA’s Clark commits to St. Andrews

LAURINBURG — Scotland Christian Academy guard Brodie Clark announced his commitment to St. Andrew’s men’s basketball Friday afternoon.

“I would like to take this time to thank all of the schools that have recruited me, but there is only one for me,” Clark posted on Twitter. “Next, I’d like to thank all of my coaches, teams and teammates – without you all this wouldn’t be possible. I’d like to thank my parents for having my back 24/7 and any other family and friends who have supported me along this journey, it’s far from over but one chapter will close today. Lastly, and most importantly, I’d like to thank God for all of his blessings.”

Clark will join a St. Andrew’s team looking for a boost after struggling a season ago, posting a 6-22 record and ending the season on a five-game losing streak.

Clark’s father Jimmy Clark said with multiple schools courting him, Brodie had been trying to decide for awhile. He added that Brodie hopes to study sports management and build a career in that field after he’s done playing basketball.

“St. Andrews showed the most desire to have him,” the elder Clark said. “From players to coaches, they all reached out to him and built a relationship that really drew him there. Also, Brodie has always said he wanted to walk out on a college court in his home town where basketball just takes a back seat to football and baseball.”

In 21 games played last season, Brodie averaged 26.7 points per game as the Saints’ leading scorer. He also averaged 6.5 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 2.6 steals per game.

