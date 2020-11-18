Lady Scots sweep volleyball season opener against Jack Britt

Junior Kate Carter winds up for a serve against Jack Britt during a Scotland win Tuesday night. Neel Madhavan | Laurinburg Exchange

LAURINBURG — Scotland High School volleyball officially returned after 385 days, as the varsity squad cruised to a 3-0 win over Jack Britt.

Even with a lack of prep time compared to typical seasons, the Lady Scots didn’t miss a beat.

“We were outside for a while and came into the gym just a couple weeks ago,” said head coach Mallory Wheeler. “I wasn’t sure what to expect, but I am thoroughly pleased. There’s a lot of similar faces with our team, but we’ve shown a lot of growth with our team with the low errors.”

Wheeler reflected back to last season when she said they would dig themselves a hole sometimes and get tentative, but that wasn’t the case Tuesday night.

“I think Jack Britt put up a fight, but we were able to battle a little bit harder and I couldn’t be more impressed and excited with the start,” Wheeler said.

In the first set, the Lady Scots jumped out to a quick 5-0 lead on the serve of senior Carleigh Carter. They maintained that control and held off a Lady Bucs run in the middle of the set to close it out 25-17.

Wheeler praised Carter’s play, who led the team with 11 kills and seven digs.

“You don’t oftentimes have an outside hitter that gets the majority of the balls and has zero errors,” Wheeler said. “That’s impressive. She was there on serves, her defensive effort, her hustle, everything was outstanding.”

The second set was a much closer affair, as Scotland and Jack Britt exchanged serves and points back-and-forth throughout most of the set. But, the Lady Scots managed to pull away late to take it 25-21 thanks to a series of kills from middle hitters Carter, junior Kate Carter and junior Angelle Norton.

Norton, Kate and Carleigh Carter and senior Taylor Waitley were mainstays near the net, routinely delivering kills and getting key blocks.

“We knew that if we came out aggressive and kept the momentum on our side, we would frazzle the other team,” Waitley said. “Especially since we don’t know what will happen in the future, our plan is to come out strong every game.”

Kate Carter said they’ve been working hard in practice to be aggressive at the net with blocking and hitting.

Wheeler added that the aggressiveness is part of the growth she’s seen with Waitley and Kate Carter — “just wanting the ball and being kind of fearless and not being hesitant,” she said.

The third set started much like the second — tight. But, with the score knotted at 11-11, the Lady Scots went on a 14-4 run that sealed the third set 25-15 and the win.

While the Lady Scots may not have had any first game jitters or rust to shake off, the NCHSAA officials certainly did, as there was some confusion and discussion regarding the score early on in both the varsity and JV matches.

“It was very fluid, it didn’t feel like the first match of the year,” Wheeler said. “There weren’t a lot of communication errors and there was great hustle. I think comes with the maturity of having an older team. They’ve played together a little bit and they trust each other. They want to win and it showed out there tonight.”

JV starts strong

The Lady Scots junior varsity team also opened the season on a strong note, defeating the Lady Bucs 2-0. Scotland took a tight first set 25-22 and held off the Lady Bucs JV squad 25-15 in the second set.

Reach Neel Madhavan at 910-817-2671 ext. 2751 or [email protected] Follow on Twitter at @NeelMadhavan.