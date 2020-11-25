Scotland volleyball off to 4-0 start after wins at Seventy-First

Waitley has nine kills, eight digs, senior Carter finishes with 10 digs, kills

Another night, another 3-0 win for the Scotland High School volleyball team as it continued its dominant start to the season Tuesday night at Seventy-First.

“I think we played well overall,” said head coach Mallory Wheeler. “In my opinion, we had too many unforced errors and the scores could have been better, but a solid win overall. We served tough and our service receiving and passing was very solid tonight.”

The Lady Scots won both the first and second sets by double digits, taking the first 25-13 and the second 25-9.

However, the third set was much closer as the Lady Falcons were able to hang around late until the Lady Scots finally put away the set 25-22.

“Taylor Waitley was exceptional with her passing, serving and offense,” Wheeler said. “Kate (Carter) worked very hard to be available to hit in transition. Kinsley (Sheppard) served and passed very well and Carleigh (Carter) and Kate both served very well.”

Waitley finished with nine kills and eight digs, while junior Kamdyn Morgan had 18 assists setting up her teammates.

Senior Carleigh Carter had 10 digs and 10 kills and her sister junior Kate Carter added eight kills of her own.

The Lady Scots will now break for the Thanksgiving holiday before a pivotal matchup against Pinecrest on Dec. 1 that has strong implications in the conference championship race.

