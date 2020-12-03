Scotland boys’, girls’ XC take second on Senior Day

Sophomore Carson Buie and junior Bethany Matthews run during the first lap of Wednesday’s cross country meet. Neel Madhavan | The Laurinburg Exchange Scotland honored its four boys seniors and two girls seniors after Wednesday’s home meet. Neel Madhavan | The Laurinburg Exchange

LAURINBURG — Scotland High School senior Drew Hamilton wouldn’t have been able to run cross country this year if not for the COVID-19 pandemic switching around the athletic calendar.

Normally, Hamilton plays soccer during the fall. But, when boys’ soccer season was moved to the end of January, his current cross country teammates, most of whom he’s known since middle school, encouraged him to run this year.

“It was probably one of the best decisions I’ve ever made because I love these guys,” Hamilton said. “A lot of people ask me why I like running, and it’s not that I like running, I like running with them.”

Hamilton ran a personal best time of 17:39 Wednesday during Scotland’s Senior Day meet against Pinecrest, Purnell Swett and Lumberton at James L. Morgan Recreation Complex, good enough to finish seventh behind five Pinecrest runners and teammate and fellow senior Jackson Sellers.

“We weren’t supposed to run that fast, to be honest,” Hamilton said. “Our coach told us to run at a certain pace and when we came through the first mile, we were super fast. Once I heard that time, I was just trying to get a new record.”

As a team, the boys’ team took second behind Pinecrest. Sellers was Scotland’s best finisher, taking fourth with a time of 17:13.

“We’ve been training really hard, and we’re getting ready for that conference championship coming up,” Sellers said. “This is just another step towards that.”

Sellers has run for Scotland all four years of high school. The two-time All-Sandhills Athletic Conference selection is hoping to make the list for a third time by the end of this season.

“It’s kind of bittersweet — I’m going to miss it,” he said. “It’s just kind of a celebration of my four years running and all of our years running. We’re happy that we can keep doing it and continue to run.”

The girls’ team also took second behind Pinecrest, and were led by sophomore Carson Buie and junior Bethany Matthews.

Buie took fifth with a time of 21:46, while Matthews was just two seconds right behind her in sixth.

“I think I PR’d,” she said. “I didn’t come in first like I did last (home) race, but it was still good because we came up against a much harder team, so fifth is still really good.”

Matthews said running Scotland’s home course is easier than the race they had on Monday at the Elks Lodge Course at Pinecrest because that course is much steeper with a lot of hills.

Girls’ team senior Madison Williams wasn’t able to run during the meet since she’s trying to recover from some knee issues she’s had. She said she’s planning to continue to run in college at Johnson & Wales University in Charlotte.

“It’s disappointing not being able to run, but I also have to be prepared for when I go to college and run for their team,” she said. “It’s a good thing and bad thing at the same time, I’m just making sure I don’t injure it any more than it already is.”

Williams added that she’s going to test her knee and try to get ready for the conference meet in January because she wants to be there for the team, but it’s still up in the air at this point as whether her knee will be healthy enough by that time.

“I think at the end of the day, they know it’s all about preparing for the conference meet Jan. 6,” said head coach Greg Wrape. “We know that racing at Pinecrest is completely different than racing out here. The hills are very much a challenge and it’s going to be a battle of wills when you get out there — who’s going to be willing to hurt the most. Overall, men and women did a great job of running their plan and being competitive when it was the right time.”

To support the Laurinburg Exchange, subscribe at https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/subscribe.

Reach Neel Madhavan at 910-817-2671 ext. 2751 or [email protected] Follow on Twitter at @NeelMadhavan.