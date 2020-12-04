Lady Scots ‘redeem’ themselves with 3-0 win

Junior Angelle Norton (15) tips the ball back over a Lumberton player, while senior Carleigh Carter (3) and junior Kamdyn Morgan (6) look on Thursday night against the Lady Pirates. Neel Madhavan | The Laurinburg Exchange

LAURINBURG — The Scotland High School volleyball team bounced back from its first loss of the season by handily dispatching Lumberton 3-0 Thursday night.

Junior Taylor Waitley said the Lady Scots (5-1) had their most intense practice Wednesday to try to address some of the issues that came up in Tuesday’s loss to Pinecrest.

“We worked on coming back to win sets that we were behind in,” Waitley said. “Our main focus was to redeem ourselves tonight. We came out more confident and ready to play. We started off much more aggressive than we did on Tuesday and made all of the adjustments we needed to make.”

Head coach Mallory Wheeler praised the play of her middle hitters, particularly junior Kate Carter, for adjusting their play on the fly and changing the way they block at the net.

“We don’t focus a lot on blocking in practice because I feel like serving and passing is a big staple that we need to master,” Wheeler said. “They made that adjustment in the middle of Pinecrest and then continued to draw on that tonight and they blocked really well. So, I’m proud of my middles and Kate worked really hard in transition to be available.”

Carter said she has been watching film from the past couple games to see what she can do better. Waitley added that in Wednesday’s practice they also focused on their floor coverage when the hitters are swinging in order to keep balls from hitting the floor.

“It was a good practice,” said Carter, who finished with three blocks, “and coming off of that loss, it was a great way to get us to refocus.”

The Lady Scots controlled the game from the offset and didn’t let up, jumping out to a 7-1 lead early in the first set. Scotland was assisted by a number of unreturned serves as the Lady Pirates struggled to deal with the consistency of Scotland’s serving.

On the serve of seniors Kinsley Sheppard and Carleigh Carter, the Lady Scots closed out the first set with little-to-no trouble 25-8.

Scotland wasted no time in the second set, quickly racing out to a 13-5 lead. Still, Lumberton was able to hang around. Despite a late Lumberton run, a couple of unforced errors and a block at the net by Kate Carter secured the second set 25-16.

The Lady Pirates didn’t take their first lead of the match until 10-9 midway through the third set on the serve of junior Peyton Brooks. However, the lead was short-lived as junior Angelle Norton added a couple of blocks at the net that helped Scotland close out the match on a 16-6 run to finish off the win.

Carleigh Carter finished with 16 digs, while Waitley and senior Kinsley Sheppard each added nine digs of their own.

“I was proud of our performance,” Wheeler said. “We could have kept them a little bit lower in score – I think they got a little bit too many points on us. However, it’s kind of hard to play against a team that, in my opinion, skill-wise is a lot lower than you. You kind of tend to have to play at their level a little bit, but we were able to manage it.”

JV wins fourth straight

The JV Lady Scots continued their winning ways Thursday, defeating Lumberton 2-0 to win their fourth straight game.

It took Scotland a few points to get into the flow of the game. Down 4-6 early in the first set, the JV Lady Scots went on an 11-0 run, during which sophomore Natalia Rodrigues utilized her height on a number of kills and tipped balls at the net. Scotland took the first set 25-16 after freshman Lindsay Locklear caused an error by the JV Lady Pirates off her serve.

Locklear continued her strong serving into the second set, even recording two aces during an early 11-2 Scotland run that forced the JV Lady Pirates to call timeout.

Lumberton struggled just to return serve throughout the second set, ultimately culminating in a 25-9 second set win to capture the victory.

Reach Neel Madhavan at 910-817-2671 ext. 2751 or [email protected] Follow on Twitter at @NeelMadhavan.