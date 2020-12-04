NCHSAA makes no changes to athletics calendar, overhauls football playoffs, schedules

CHAPEL HILL — The NCHSAA announced this week that there will be no changes to the amended athletics calendar, while football schedules and playoffs will get an overhaul starting in the 2021-2022 season.

With spiking COVID-19 numbers around the state, there were rumblings of additional changes to the already amended athletics calendar, but the NCHSAA decided to stick to the current schedule plan at this week’s winter meeting of the Board of Directors.

“We are grateful to be able to again offer competitive opportunities for student-athletes across the state,” said commissioner Que Tucker in a statement. “As we await the COVID-19 vaccine and hopeful abatement of the current worldwide crisis, we believe that better days are ahead for NCHSAA Member Schools and we will again be able to offer the robust programs and championship events that our student-athletes, coaches and communities have enjoyed for so long.”

Due to spectator restrictions caused by the pandemic, athletic departments across the state have been affected by loss of revenue.

As a result, the NCHSAA also unanimously approved the allocation of $4 million as a one-off relief effort to help member schools with athletics funding during the pandemic. An ad-hoc committee will be utilized to determine how the funds will be distributed amongst the qualifying schools for the 2020-2021 athletic year.

Scotland football head coach Richard Bailey said he was excited to see the NCHSAA giving money to schools to help with finances.

“Not only will the NCHSAA weather the storm, we will be able to provide financial assistance to our member school’s athletic programs during these difficult times because of the dedication and guidance of so many past board members that set the association on solid footing,” Tucker said.

The NCHSAA also voted to tweak the realignment formula, updated the sports manual with some additional precautions and restrictions for football, basketball, soccer and swimming & diving, approved the recommendation of the playoff bracketing committee for 2020-2021 team sports playoffs and approved virtual monitoring (telemedicine) as an alternative for face-to-face monitoring as part of the concussion protocol.

Football schedules/playoffs get overhaul

The NCHSAA approved changes to the football regular season schedules and playoff formats for the 2021-2022 season and beyond.

Football playoffs will no longer be subdivided, which means that there will only be four playoff brackets with four state champions in the 4A, 3A, 2A and 1A classifications. The current format has each classification divided in half — 4A, 4AA, 3A, 3AA, 2A, 2AA, 1A and 1AA.

Details have not yet been released about number of teams that will make the playoffs or how teams will qualify. Bailey isn’t keen on the decision to do away with playoff subdivisions.

“I think (subdivisions) create the most even playing field, especially in 1A and 4A where the disparity is so large,” Bailey said. “It’s especially a big deal in sports like football that take so many kids to play. The reality is the state wants to go to five or six classifications, which I think is great, but it takes a statewide vote on the bylaws and unfortunately the schools haven’t been willing to do their part on making that change.

“As of now, a non-vote is considered a ‘no’ vote,” he continued. “Because of this, previous votes didn’t pass. It’s embarrassing that (local education agencies) don’t do what they are supposed to do when these votes are taken. Our kids deserve better and I personally think schools and officials that don’t respond should face fines or termination. As a coach, if I don’t take care of all my requirements, I’m fined or punished. Why should the administrative people be treated any different?”

Bailey added that the schools that voted last time agreed to expand classifications but because not enough schools voted and those were counted as no votes, it didn’t pass.

The NCHSAA also reduced the number of regular season games from 11 to 10. One of those 10 games will be an “endowment game,” where the NCHSAA receives 75% of the gate revenue from that game and that money is pooled into an emergency fund for the state.

“I don’t have a problem with the 10-game limit,” Bailey said. “With what we know about concussions and injuries, playing in possibly 16 games a year is a big ask of teenagers. Only the pros play that many. A 10-game season is a good number.”

To support the Laurinburg Exchange, subscribe at https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/subscribe.

Reach Neel Madhavan at 910-817-2671 ext. 2751 or [email protected] Follow on Twitter at @NeelMadhavan.