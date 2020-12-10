Boys’ XC takes second at tough Elks Lodge course

Junior Bethany Matthews (35) and sophomore Carson Buie (34) keep pace with the Pinecrest leaders during the middle stretch of Wednesday’s race at the Elks Lodge course. Neel Madhavan | The Laurinburg Exchange

SOUTHERN PINES — The Elks Lodge cross country course at Pinecrest has quite the reputation among Sandhills Athletic Conference runners.

It has such a reputation, that the Scotland cross country team used their first race at the Elks Lodge course earlier this season strictly to learn and scout the course in preparation for Wednesday’s meet and for the Sandhills Athletic Conference meet, which will be held there in early January.

Head coach Greg Wrape had mapped out a steady plan for his runners to stick to before, but he said they had no such restrictions during Wednesday’s race, encouraging them to run as hard they wanted.

“We had some good performances,” Wrape said. “A couple of guys may have been a little disappointed, but I think it was another good learning experience for us.”

Senior Jackson Sellers paced the boys’ team during the race, taking fourth overall. He tried to keep pace with the top-three finishers from Pinecrest, but wasn’t quite able to close the gap.

As a team, the boys took second at the meet. Senior Drew Hamilton and junior Cooper Sutherland weren’t too far behind Sellers. Hamilton ran the race in 18:31 to take seventh, while Sutherland finished in 18:38, good enough for eighth.

Sellers said he thought he ran a good race and was happy with his time for the tough course, but added that he was frustrated with his place. He let out an audible noise of frustration as he crossed the finish line with a time of 17:27, just three seconds behind Pinecrest’s Manny Winkley.

“You can’t win them all,” he said. “I think we all raced well, a lot of us improved our times.”

Wrape said he and Sellers discussed some things that came up during the race, including a surge by the Pinecrest runners that let them pull away a little bit that he said was unexpected. He added that they discussed how Sellers could adjust to that for next time.

“Especially when you come to the last 300 or so meters, it’s hard to just sprint past somebody when everyone’s going as hard as they can,” Wrape said.

Sophomore Carson Buie led the pack yet again for the Lady Scots. She was in a dead heat with Pinecrest’s Carmen and Vanessa Alder coming around one of the final turns, but the two top runners pulled away from her the final few hundred meters.

“The first-place girl, she’s a former state champion, she’s really good – and their number two, her sister, is also pretty good,” Wrape said. “She couldn’t quite stay with them at the end, but I thought it was impressive for her to run with that kind of pace on this course.”

Buie ended up finishing third with a time of 22:01. The Scotland girls didn’t record a team score because they didn’t have enough runners competing.

“I saw Carson’s time as she came across, and she was only about 12 seconds off her personal record,” Wrape said. “And here? That’s pretty impressive.”

Junior Bethany Matthews wasn’t too far behind Buie, finishing in fifth with a time of 22:56.

With the regular season now behind them and now having run the Elks Lodge course hard and at full speed, Wrape feels like they know what to expect now when the conference meet comes along Jan. 6.

The original schedule planned for one more race on Jan. 6, but the SAC coaches ultimately decided to go ahead and hold the conference meet on that date instead. With COVID restrictions likely still in play during that time, it remains to be seen what the format of the conference meet will be with runners from all eight SAC schools competing, and all races so far being limited to just four schools per meet.

The runners now have a month-long holiday break before the conference meet. How the runners and their teams approach the time off will likely determine how they’ll do come Jan. 6.

“I think it all depends on how we take the break,” Sellers said. “If we run our mileage over the break and do our workouts, the break from racing will help.”

