Athletes facing academic eligibility concerns during virtual learning

LAURINBURG — As the first semester of the 2020-2021 academic year and the first full semester of online learning comes to a close, many high school football coaches are finding out that more players than before are in danger of having academic eligibility issues when it comes time to play during the upcoming semester.

Scotland head coach Richard Bailey said he has several kids who have never failed a class before who are now failing three or four.

“Normally, I only have to worry about a handful of kids,” Bailey said. “Right now I would say close to 50 percent of our team is in jeopardy of failing at least one class and probably 30-40 percent are in danger of not being eligible unless the standards change. This is occurring across the state but even more so in high poverty areas. Even in the richest areas of the state, kids are struggling. I really can’t figure out all the exact reasons why.”

With virtual online learning, other obstacles come into play that aren’t necessarily prevalent with in-person instruction, including WiFi connectivity or financial challenges, siblings at home, working parents, other distractions or just differences in learning style. Some students just learn better in-person than in an online setting.

“Parents are not teachers and they have jobs and things they have to do, so it’s left up to kids to do a lot of it on their own,” Bailey said. “I also think teachers are working really hard to help the kids but teachers sometimes don’t understand what it is like for our kids. None of us have ever had to learn online during a pandemic, and none of us have had to teach this way. It’s challenging for all involved.”

Currently, athletics eligibility rules require a student to pass three out of four classes on a “block” schedule or five out of six or seven classes on a traditional schedule, according to NCHSAA commissioner Que Tucker.

High School student-athletes don’t have the same resources available to them that college student-athletes do that are also going through virtual online learning. Colleges have a plethora of tutors and other academic resources available on campus, plus most athletic departments have their own tutors and academic support staff that are dedicated solely to helping athletes.

“It also seems to be effecting the younger ages even worse,” Bailey said. “I have more freshmen than sophomores, more sophomores than juniors and juniors than seniors that are ineligible. To me, that says a lot about it being a maturity and responsibility thing.”

West Brunswick head coach Brett Hickman, along with a group of coaches from the eastern part of the state, have drafted a proposal for the state to consider as a stop-gap until all students are able to safely return to in-person schooling, according to HighSchoolOT.

The proposal states: student-athletes who would normally be deemed ineligible under the current requirements will be noted as “probationary student-athletes.”

Students who do not meet the minimum academic requirements would be penalized by missing a certain number of games based on the number of courses that they passed, HighSchoolOT reported. Any student who passes 50-74% of courses will miss 10% of games, any student who passes 25-49% of courses will miss 20% of games and any student who passes 0-24% of courses will miss 40% of games.

“I’m definitely hoping that they do something with eligibility,” Bailey said. “The kids playing now got the benefit of being given grades this past spring for basically doing nothing. But now we are going to hold the kids now who are actually working hard to a much higher standard? I’m not sure what the answer is, but taking away sports isn’t it. Studies are overwhelming in the positive impact athletics has on students.”

The NCHSAA said it has received several correspondences from coaches relative to the academic struggles of students. The NCHSAA Board of Directors had a conversation about eligibility standards for the second semester during its winter meeting last week, according to Tucker.

However, any changes to the athletics eligibility requirements would have to come from the State Board of Education within the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction. Since the NCHSAA Board of Directors had received no formal direction that changes might occur, Tucker said, the board did not advance any motions of suggestions to recommend changes to the current eligibility standards.

“While we can suggest changes, the NCHSAA and the State Board of Education work together to establish those requirements, with the NCHSAA charged with enforcement,” Tucker said.

Dr. Olivia Oxendine, the representative on the North Carolina State Board of Education for the Sandhills Education Region, did not respond to multiple emails in time for the publication of this story.

“We know that 2020 has been a difficult year for many in our state, particularly students who have needed to adjust to the reality of virtual learning,” Tucker said. “If student-athletes are struggling to remain eligible, we have always encouraged them to reach out to their coaches, teachers and school administrators to get the extra help and tools needed to be successful. They are committed to the success of student success.

“All stakeholders in the educational process must continue to take personal responsibility to ensure that students are able to complete the work required for progress towards graduation,” she continued. “We implore our students to reach deep within themselves to find that motivation to learn and become even more engaged in the educational process. This pandemic will not last forever.”

Reach Neel Madhavan