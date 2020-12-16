Lady Scots down Purnell Swett 3-0 on the road

The Scotland volleyball team went on the road Tuesday night to defeat Purnell Swett in Pembroke in straight sets 3-0.

The Lady Scots improved their record to 8-1 on the year with their fourth straight win.

Scotland took a close first set 25-21, then ran away from the Lady Rams in the second set 25-8.

The Lady Scots closed out the win 25-21 in the third set.

Scotland has five games left in its season, with Hoke County up first at home on Thursday night. The Lady Scots will then break for the winter holiday before returning to close out the season with Seventy-First at home, Pinecrest at home, Lumberton on the road and rival Richmond at home.

