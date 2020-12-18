Lady Scots don’t lose a beat as Hyatt steps in

Junior Angelle Norton (15) goes for a kill on the floor against Hoke County Thursday night. Neel Madhavan | The Laurinburg Exchange

LAURINBURG — The Scotland High School volleyball team was missing a major part of its success this season with starting setter junior Kamdyn Morgan out for both games this week after having oral surgery.

But, with junior Oliva Hyatt stepping into Morgan’s spot, the Lady Scots (9-1) haven’t missed a beat on their way to their fifth straight 3-0 win Thursday night against Hoke County.

“It’s been exciting because I haven’t had much of a chance to get in so far this season,” Hyatt said. “It was a little bit of an adjustment getting used to the hitters, but other than that, it was good.”

Junior Taylor Waitley said the first game this week against Purnell Swett helped Hyatt and the hitters adjust and get comfortable with one another.

“We had to adjust quickly since we’re so used to Kamdyn’s sets,” Waitley said. “I think Olivia has done an amazing job of filling in. She really stepped up and was ready to go from the start.”

Head coach Mallory Wheeler said the biggest difference with Hyatt playing in Morgan’s spot is the height difference, adding that a more experienced team might attack that a little bit more.

She said down the line, should Hyatt be needed in Morgan’s spot again, they might have to account for that and prepare to defend against it more.

The Lady Scots asserted themselves early against a struggling Lady Bucks team that fell to 0-10 on the season, running out to a 9-0 lead within the first few minutes of the match.

Scotland would continue to hold that lead and extend it to as much as 19 the rest of the set, before closing it out 25-6 on the serve of Kadence Sheppard.

Hyatt wasn’t the only bench player to see more action Thursday night.

Seemingly in control of the match, Wheeler then made a concerted effort to get her bench players additional minutes of playing time. Juniors Alaina Butera and Jenna Hammonds, along with senior Nikki Strickland all received an extended run on the floor during the second and third sets.

“We were able to play everybody on our team tonight, and everyone stepped up in a big way,” Wheeler said. “It’s a really good feeling to know that you have 12 players that you can rely on at any time if someone gets hurt or whatever, so that’s great.

“I think it helps with everybody’s confidence,” she continued. “It helps me, it helps them. It just makes everybody a little bit more comfortable and confident, so if a situation comes about, they’re ready to go.”

Scotland took the second set 25-8 on a tip at the net from junior Kate Carter. Hoke County got its first lead of the match with the first point of the third set after an error by Scotland, but it was short-lived.

Still though, even as Scotland surged ahead, the Lady Bucks were able to hand around a little bit more than they were in the first and second sets, partially because by the end of the third, Scotland has mostly emptied its bench. Ultimately, the Lady Scots closed out the season sweep of Hoke County 25-15 in the third set.

With the holidays coming up, Thursday’s game being the last one until Dec. 29 because of winter break and everyone on the team seeing playing time, Wheeler and the Lady Scots decided to have some fun, throwing rotations and positions out the window.

“I was like we’re going to roll with it,” Wheeler said. “We had a little fun with it and let back row players play front row. The score wasn’t what I would have liked it to be, but it’s good to have some fun, and let them do things that they want to do that they didn’t think they’d be able to. Raven (Taylor) playing outside and Kadence (Sheppard) playing middle and stuff like that, it’s fun. I’m proud of all of them.”

JV cruises to 2-0 win

The JV Lady Scots finished off their season sweep of Hoke County with a 2-0 win Thursday night.

It was a slippery start for both teams, as both Scotland and Hoke County took turns missing serves into the net and mishitting balls on the floor. However, the JV Lady Scots eventually cleaned up their act and were able to eke out an early 11-5 lead in the first set against the struggling JV Lady Bucks.

After that, Hoke County responded with 9-5 run to cut into the lead and make it 16-14. Sophomore Natalia Rodrigues was key to helping the JV Lady Scots keep the lead with her strong serving and attacking play at the net. Scotland would go on to close out the set 25-19.

Contrary to the first set, the JV Lady Scots seized control of the second set from the beginning, quickly running out to an 11-1 lead. But, a quick 4-0 Hoke County run helped it cut into the lead.

The JV Lady Scots then responded with a 14-10 run to close out the set 25-15 and the match.

To support the Laurinburg Exchange, subscribe at https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/subscribe.

Reach Neel Madhavan at 910-817-2671 ext. 2751 or [email protected] Follow on Twitter at @NeelMadhavan.