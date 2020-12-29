Year-in-Review: The top-5 Scotland County sports stories from 2020

Scotland Christian’s Rodney Locklear tallied 22 points and eight assists in the Saints’ win over Christ the Cornerstone on Friday. Brandon Tester | Laurinburg Exchange File Photo Junior Taylor Waitley (20) and junior Kate Carter (5) go up for a block at the net against Richmond’s Jakerra Covington Dec. 8. Neel Madhavan | Laurinburg Exchange File Photo Senior Carleigh Carter tips the ball over two Richmond blockers during Scotland’s win Dec. 8. Neel Madhavan | Laurinburg Exchange File Photo Georgia running back Zamir White (3) scores against Auburn during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Athens, Ga. Curtis Compton | AP File Photo Senior forward Micah Dean dribbles past a Columbus defender during SCA’s 4-3 win in October. Neel Madhavan | Laurinburg Exchange File Photo The Scotland Christian Academy soccer team won the CCAA tournament at the end of October. Contributed Photo

There’s no question the COVID-19 pandemic has been the underlying story of 2020. It has seeped into and affected every aspect of people’s lives, including sports.

But, once again the residents and athletes of Scotland County have proved themselves to be resilient in the face of an invisible, omnipresent and confounding enemy. As frontline workers and those most vulnerable start to receive the vaccine, the light at the end of the tunnel finally inches closer and closer.

The year 2020 has seen everything from Scotland High School’s inaugural Athletics Hall of Fame class to Scotland Christian Academy winning titles in basketball and soccer.

Even though there were no sports for a good chunk of the year, here are the top-five sports stories of 2020:

1. Sports shut down due to virus in March, but then return in August

The dominoes first began with the NBA suspending its season March 11. Then, the Big Ten, AAC, SEC, ACC, Pac-12, Big 12 and Big East all cancelled their conference basketball tournaments on March 12, and later that day the NCAA cancelled all remaining winter and spring championships, including March Madness.

That same afternoon, the NCHSAA announced the suspension of all interscholastic athletics. Sports all over the world had shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Later that month, on March 27, as COVID-19 case numbers began to rise, Gov. Cooper enacted a stay-at-home executive order.

At the time of the order, North Carolina had 800 cases of COVID-19 and four people had died due to the virus. As of Tuesday afternoon, North Carolina has had 524,279 total cases and more than 6,500 people have died. As of Monday, Scotland County has had 2,5472 total cases and 52 people have died.

On April 24, the NCHSAA officially cancelled all remaining winter championships and spring sports, and athletes and coaches were saddened as local sports went dark for months.

The NCHSAA lifted the dead period and finally allowed high school athletics to resume workouts and conditioning with strict limitations and guidelines on June 15. However, Scotland County opted to err on the side of caution and did not allow athletics to resume workouts until the first week of September.

An amended athletics schedule was released and volleyball and cross country started things off in November.

As 2020 comes to a close, and even as case numbers continue to spike due to holiday gatherings, local sports seem willing to continue on undeterred. Although abbreviated and with occasional speed bumps, the volleyball and cross country seasons have largely been successful so far and will wrap up in the next couple weeks. Basketball is set to start next week and football is scheduled to kickoff in February.

2. Former Scotland RB Zamir White’s first season as starter for Georgia

Coming into the season, former Scotland running back Zamir White was coming off of two knee surgeries in less than two years.

In 2019, he was part of a crowded Georgia backfield that included second-round draft pick D’Andre Swift, Brian Herrien and James Cook.

The Bulldogs wrapped up the season with a Sugar Bowl appearance Jan. 1 against Baylor. With Swift and Herrien both dealing with injuries, White was given his first start against the Bears, and he responded by rushing for 92 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries as Georgia beat Baylor 26-14.

In 2020, the redshirt sophomore has been the featured back for the ninth-ranked Bulldogs, and he’s run for a touchdown in all but one game this season.

In nine games, White has 740 yards and 10 touchdowns on 133 carries this season and he’s averaging 5.6 yards per carry and had a season-long 75-yard touchdown run against No. 8 Florida Nov. 7 on the opening offensive play of the game.

Georgia will wrap up its season Jan. 1 against Cincinnati in the Peach Bowl.

“Good stable of running backs, White is the lead carrier – done an unbelievable job,” said Cincinnati defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman to reporters on a Zoom call, and whose Bearcats’ defensive unit will face White and the Bulldogs this week.

White has three more seasons of eligibility left at Georgia, but is eligible to enter the NFL Draft after this season if he chooses to do so.

3. SCA basketball wins back-to-back league titles (IMG_8254.jpg)

The Scotland Christian Academy boys’ basketball team won its second straight Carolinas Christian Athletic Association championship on Feb. 22, defeating Liberty Christian Academy 81-52 in the title game.

Despite a slow start, Rodney Locklear scored 22 points to go along with leading-scorer Brodie Clark’s 30 points.

“It’s nice to know that we put together such a good season, and we put together a good game.” Clark said. “Especially because at the beginning of the year we only beat (Liberty Christian) by five. To come out today and dominate the game like that, with solid defense and rebounding, it’s just a great feeling. We’re looking forward to next year.”

The Saints finished atop the regular season standings with a 14-0 CCAA record and a 20-4 overall record, their second straight season going undefeated in conference play.

Clark averaged 26.7 points per game during the season, while Locklear was the team’s second leading scorer, averaging 15.3 points per game.

4. Lady Scots volleyball starts season 10-1

The Scotland High School volleyball team was confident it could contend for the Sandhills Athletic Conference title coming into the season, and so far is living up to that expectation, opening the season 10-1.

When the Lady Scots resumed workouts back in September, there was some trepidation as to whether their season would actually come to fruition, even as the NCHSAA announced an amended conference-only schedule that had volleyball starting in November and running through January.

“I thought our season would be cancelled because of the pandemic,” said senior Kinsley Sheppard, “but I’m glad that we’ve decided to play through it.”

The Lady Scots’ have overcome a three-month delay of its season due to the pandemic and the added obstacle of having to wear masks on the court while actively playing.

During the course of its 10-1 start, the Lady Scots have swept and shut out every team it has faced, with the exception of defending conference champion Pinecrest. Though the Lady Patriots are undefeated, Scotland remains the only team to have taken a set off of Pinecrest all season. The Lady Scots will host Pinecrest Wednesday night in a meeting that will decide who wins the SAC.

The current playoff projections by HighSchoolOT show Scotland earning an automatic bid as the second-place team in the SAC in the 4A East bracket. With four games left in the season and a three-game lead on third-place team Jack Britt, the Lady Scots look poised to lock up that second-place automatic bid.

5. SCA soccer wins CCAA regular season, tournament titles

Micah Dean had played soccer for Scotland Christian Academy every year since fifth grade. As a senior, he led the Saints to a Carolinas Christian Athletic Conference championship with a 6-2 double overtime win over Mintz Christian Academy.

“It’s an amazing feeling because for the last five years we haven’t won a tournament,” Dean said, “and it’s great to know all my hard work paid off.”

Mintz was the only team to defeat the Saints during the season, as the two teams split their regular season matchups, with Mintz winning 6-3 in the second game of the season and SCA bouncing back to win 2-0 a month later.

At the end of regulation, both teams were tied 2-2 and remained deadlocked after the first period of extra time. A four-goal barrage in the second period of extra time, catalyzed by one of Dean’s goals, ended up being the difference in the game.

“The guys worked hard this year and achieved what they set out to do,” said head coach Jim Albright. “Once again, we were led by our senior, Micah Dean.”

The Saints finished the season 9-1 overall with a 7-1 record in conference play, good enough to earn them the No. 1 seed for the tournament.

Defensively on the year, the Saints had six clean sheets and gave up just 12 goals in 10 games. Dean was the team’s leading goal-scorer with 33 goals, while Micah Cartrette finished with 14 goals and 16 assists.

Reach Neel Madhavan at 910-817-2671 ext. 2751 or [email protected] Follow on Twitter at @NeelMadhavan.