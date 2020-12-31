‘Momentum killers’ plague Scotland in loss to Pinecrest

Senior Carleigh Carter tips the ball over two Pinecrest blockers at the net during Wednesday’s loss to the Lady Patriots. Neel Madhavan | Laurinburg Exchange Junior Raven Taylor gets a dig during Wednesday’s loss to Pinecrest as fellow juniors Kate Carter (5) and Kamdyn Morgan (6) watch. Neel Madhavan | Laurinburg Exchange

LAURINBURG — There were plenty of times Wednesday afternoon that the Scotland High School volleyball team had opportunities to seize control against Pinecrest. The problem was that each time an opportunity presented itself, they’d give it right back.

“We go up on a run, we’d miss a serve or we’d go on a run and a ball hits the floor,” said head coach Mallory Wheeler. “Just momentum killer after momentum killer and it was just the same stuff. I still to this day don’t think that they necessarily beat us, I just think that we could not maintain that level of fight that we needed to.”

The momentum killers piled up and ultimately cost the Lady Scots in its biggest match of the season, as the Lady Patriots defeated Scotland 3-0.

The win assures that Pinecrest (12-0) will repeat as Sandhills Athletic Conference champions and gives them the conference’s first automatic bid to the state playoffs. At 10-2, the Lady Scots remain in the driver’s seat for the conference’s second automatic bid, which is given to the second-place team, with two games remaining in the regular season.

“Even though we just lost, we still have to stay up and be confident that we’re going to beat Lumberton and Richmond, even though Richmond’s another one of our rivals,” said senior Kinsley Sheppard, who finished with eight digs. “I think we have confidence that we’re going to beat both of them.”

Wheeler credits Pinecrest’s dominance over the past two seasons to its disciplined play.

“They’re able to control out of system stuff a little bit better, they’re able to control their offense a little bit more,” Wheeler said. “Where when we get out of system, it’s kind of like we have to give a free ball. We give them a free ball, they score. They give us a free ball, and sometimes we give a free ball back, so things like that where we could be more aggressive when they’re aggressive at us. We kind of fall apart, while they kind of are able to maintain a little bit more composure.”

Juniors Kate Carter and Angelle Norton’s height at the net were key in Scotland’s efforts to counter Pinecrest’s size and hitters at the net in Lexi Allen and Chloe Modlin.

Early on, Scotland showed they came ready to play against the SAC standings leaders, running out to an early 7-3 lead in the first set. But, Pinecrest responded with a 12-2 run to retake control. Despite several surges by the Lady Scots, Pinecrest held its ground, capturing the first set 25-16.

The second set proved pivotal in determining the outcome of the match. After Scotland opened the second set with an ace, the two teams exchanged 3-0 and 4-0 runs and the set was tied 4-4.

The Lady Scots stayed close, nipping at the Lady Patriots’ heels throughout the set, but couldn’t quite get over the hump until it tied the set 15-15.

Each time Pinecrest tried to pull away, Scotland responded, tying the set 16-16, 19-19, 20-20 and 21-21. But then, a series of low serves from Pinecrest’s Sophi Galford catalyzed a 4-0 run and the Lady Patriots took the second set 25-21.

The third set opened with a long rally and from there the Lady Scots were able to eke out an 8-6 and 9-7 lead, but Pinecrest responded, asserting itself tying up the set 10-10 and going on a 7-2 run. After Scotland closed the deficit to one point at 17-16, an 8-5 run closed out the match for the Lady Patriots.

Senior Carleigh Carter led Scotland with 11 kills, while junior Taylor Waitley also added four kills and eight digs. Juniors Kamdyn Morgan and Raven Taylor also each had eight digs.

JV Lady Scots fall 2-0

A back-and-forth match ended up going against the JV Lady Scots as they fell to Pinecrest’s junior varsity squad 2-0.

Scotland’s size advantage of freshman Rebecca Kaba and sophomore Natalia Rodrigues on its front line proved key in helping the JV Lady Scots seize an early advantage against Pinecrest. But, the JV Lady Patriots stayed close in the first set, keeping the deficit within 1-2 points.

Throughout parts of the set, Pinecrest had issues getting its serves over the net, and with the score tied 11-11, the JV Lady Scots used a 7-0 run on Rodrigues’ serve to grab an 18-11 lead. However, Pinecrest closed out the set on a 14-3 run to take the first set 25-21.

Ties were the hallmark of the second set, as the two teams exchanged small runs to start the set, opening up tied 4-4, then 8-8 and even 12-12.

All of a sudden, Scotland had issues returning serve and a 13-9 run sparked the JV Lady Patriots to finish off the set 25-21 and the match.

