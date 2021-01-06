‘Back to the basics’ for Lady Scots basketball

The Scotland girls’ basketball team works on shooting drills in practice Tuesday evening. Neel Madhavan | Laurinburg Exchange Roster • Junior Kadence Sheppard • Sophomore Natalia Rodrigues • Freshman Rebecca Kaba • Junior Aiden Stewart • Junior Aerial Timmons • Freshman Ny’Asia McQueen • Sophomore Imani Ross • Freshman Madyson Hammonds • Sophomore Jamilya Roberts

LAURINBURG — Scotland girls’ basketball head coach Mallarie Murphy is keeping things simple this season.

With the shortened, pandemic-effected season and inexperienced personnel, Murphy said she is using this year as a rebuilding year to work on fundamental basketball techniques to help her squad prepare for the future.

“I know we’re behind,” Murphy said. “We’re doing things that many high school players have been doing since they were young. I’m trying to expand their basketball IQ, as well as keep them comfortable with it. So, when I say I’m going back to the basics, I literally mean that.”

As it focuses on skill development and getting back to basics and fundamentals in practice, Murphy said the team is working on things like dribbling and ball handling drills, court movement and pivot drills, rebounding technique and shooting mechanics.

“You don’t have to be flashy in basketball,” Murphy said. “I know in girls’ basketball, you can beat a whole lot of teams in transition. I don’t know what that’ll look like this year, but I just want to minimize our mistakes as much as we can. I want to control what we can control. I know another big thing I’ll have to work on is their confidence level. One thing I wouldn’t want to do is throw this group of girls out there and have their confidence come down.”

With just nine total players expected on the team’s roster between the varsity and junior varsity squads, the Lady Scots will only be able to put one girls’ team on the court to compete.

Currently, the Lady Scots are only practicing with 6-7 players, which is a big reason Scotland isn’t starting its season this week like the rest of the conference. But, Murphy said she expects three more players to join the team once volleyball season ends, including junior Kadence Sheppard and sophomore Natalia Rodrigues, who both return from last year’s team.

“(Sheppard) played a little bit of the small forward position for me last year,” Murphy said. “She’s the firecracker of the team. She’s the energy, she’s the jolt, she’s the speed. I’m going to put a lot on her back this year, but I know she can take that. (Rodrigues) didn’t really get a lot of gameplay, but I was able to get her in most games, even if just for a few minutes. She played that post position for me. She has great size, she moves well, she’s smart and she’s ready to learn.”

“I’ll also have three from last year’s JV team,” Murphy continued. “Those girls, I just know they really tried hard last year and they gave effort. So as along as a player is coachable, I love that. I can run with that.”

Last year’s squad went 6-17 overall and 3-11 in Sandhills Athletic Conference play. Sheppard averaged 8.9 points and 6.7 rebounds per game in 23 games, while Rodrigues played in 16 games as a freshman.

Originally, Murphy had expected seven players to return from last season’s 10-player roster, with three having graduated. However, she said some were concerned about playing during the pandemic, some have to work and others have eligibility issues. So, the combination of those three factors took a toll on this year’s roster.

“I have to work with what I have,” Murphy said, “and I’m still open, so if any girl really wanted to play, I would take her.”

One of the biggest changes this year for high school basketball in adjusting to the pandemic is the mask mandate. Like it did for volleyball, the state is requiring players and coaches to wear masks during practice and during games, even on the court.

“Playing in that mask is not easy,” Murphy said. “Basketball is a very physical sport. And I am thinking about these athletes running up and down the court. We’re going to work with it. I know my sub rotation will have to be very frequent. I’m figuring out that it’s going to be a lot of stoppage in play and hopefully it doesn’t affect these athletes.”

