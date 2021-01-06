Scotland boys. girls take 2nd at SAC XC meet

Senior Jackson Sellers enters the final stretch of the race during the SAC cross country meet Wednesday afternoon. Neel Madhavan | Laurinburg Exchange The Scotland boys’ cross country team runs off the starting line during Wednesday’s conference meet. Neel Madhavan | Laurinburg Exchange The Scotland girls’ cross country team runs off the starting line during Wednesday’s conference meet. Neel Madhavan | Laurinburg Exchange

SOUTHERN PINES — Competing against every team in the Sandhills Athletic Conference, both the Scotland High School boys’ and girls’ cross country teams ran to second place finishes Wednesday at the conference meet to qualify for the NCHSAA Regional meet on Jan. 16.

Sophomore Carson Buie led the way for the girls, while senior Jackson Sellers paced the boys team. Both took third place, each finishing behind two Pinecrest runners, qualifying them for the all-conference team. Each of the top-12 boys and girls runners earned a spot on the all-conference team.

“I thought the boys did a good job, they competed hard,” said head coach Greg Wrape. “I thought they did a great job of competing, they’ve worked really hard for this. As far as the girls go — finishing second last year, finishing second again this year — we had a lot of adversity during the year and had some injuries and things like that, so it’s a great accomplishment.”

For the girls’ team, Bethany Mattews finished just behind Buie in fifth with a time of 22:56, while sophomore Mikayla Tucker took 16th with a time of 26:12.

Out of 43 total runners, not a single Scotland boys runner finished below 23rd. Senior Andrew Hamilton was the second Fighting Scot across the finish line, taking seventh with a time of 18:39. Junior Cooper Sutherland was right there with him, finishing ninth in 18:42. About 20 seconds later, senior Jennings Dean crossed the finish line in 10th and junior Hogan Hyatt took 11th.

Senior Madison Williams has been dealing with a knee injury and didn’t run in the last couple meets of the season for the Lady Scots because of it. At the time, she was unsure whether or not she’d be healthy enough to run by the time of the conference meet.

She decided to run Wednesday to try to help the Lady Scots get the team score it needed to qualify for the regional meet, finishing in 14th with a time of 26:00. Wrape said Williams ran to give them a chance to be competitive, adding that she hasn’t run much lately, but that she ran on what she had and did the best she could given the situation.

“I wanted to be there for the team to try and do the best I could,” Williams said. “My knee hurts, but other than that, I’m good. I’m happy I was able to do something for the team and help them out.”

Sophomore Laura Wlodarczak and senior Ava Reeder rounded out the girls team, taking 24th and 28th, respectively. For the boys, junior Keldon Clark finished in 14th, while junior Colton Locklear was 23rd.

After the meet, it was announced that Wrape was selected as co-SAC Coach of the Year.

“It’s a great honor, but it’s all on these guys,” Wrape said. “They do all the hard work and they had a great year, so I think it’s just a reflection of that.”

The Scots and Lady Scots now have nine days until the regional meet at Wakemed Soccer Park in Cary on Dec. 16.

“We all want to run our best race at regionals,” Sellers said. “You want your best race to be your last race. We’ve been working hard and this might be some of our last races, so we don’t want to make it our last. We want to keep going.”

Wrape said they plan to mostly take it easy to recover from the conference meet and stay fresh for the regional meet.

“We’re going to kind of maintain our plan — we’ve kind of tapered off the mileage the last couple of weeks,” Wrape said. “We’re going to have a couple of light workouts and hopefully we’re ready to run fast because it’s going to be a fast race.”

To support the Laurinburg Exchange, subscribe at https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/subscribe.

Reach Neel Madhavan at 910-817-2671 ext. 2751 or [email protected] Follow on Twitter at @NeelMadhavan.