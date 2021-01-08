Volleyball survives scare against rival Richmond

Junior Angelle Norton (15) goes for a kill at the net Thursday night against rival Richmond as junior Kamdyn Morgan (6) watches. Neel Madhavan | Laurinburg Exchange

LAURINBURG — In a match much closer than the 3-0 score would indicate, unsurprising given the typical nature of the Richmond-Scotland rivalry, the Scotland High School volleyball team survived a scare Thursday night against the Lady Raiders.

“It’s missed serves, it’s hitting errors — I told them you got to limit your errors on your side,” said head coach Mallory Wheeler. “This team wants to beat you. They may not be as much of a rival as they used to be, but it’s still going to be a Richmond-Scotland rivalry always.”

Now at 11-2, and as the No. 2 team in the Sandhills Athletic Conference standings, Scotland earns one of the conference’s two automatic bids to the NCHSAA state volleyball playoffs. Per the NCHSAA’s bracket line placement process, as a No. 2 automatic berth team, the Lady Scots will be placed somewhere on the 8-10 line in the East region of the 32-team bracket.

Senior Kinsley Sheppard said making it back to the playoffs has been the team’s goal since the start of the season.

“You play teams that you’re not used to seeing — you play teams that are big, you play teams that have really good servers, you have teams that are really disciplined blockers,” Wheeler said. “We’re going to face some of the best teams in the state. We’re trying to keep that level head to realize we’ve got talent coming up, and I just want them to not get intimidated by that and just go out and play hard.”

The Lady Scots have had to deal with match cancellations due to COVID protocols in the past week, so Wheeler said they hadn’t practiced or even touched a ball in almost a week coming into Thursday night’s showdown.

After exchanging the first few points of the first set to where the match was tied 7-7, Richmond took advantage of some Scotland errors to build a 15-10 lead. After a timeout, the Lady Scots went on a 7-2 run to tie the set 17-17. With the score tied 19-19, a 6-0 Scotland run on the serve of junior Kadence Sheppard closed out the first set for the Lady Scots 25-19.

“We had kind of a rough warm up with Senior Night and everything,” Wheeler said, “so we were kind of just getting the kinks out and trying to find a rhythm and we were finally able to chip away at it and fight back from a pretty good deficit in the first set.”

In the second set, the Lady Raiders jumped out to another early lead, but Scotland responded again to take a 10-7 lead. Ties were the hallmark of the rest of the set. Starting with 11-11, the two rivals would also net ties of 17-17, 18-18 and 19-19. Then, the Lady Scots used a 6-3 run to close out the second set 25-22.

“We had to kind of grind away in (the second set) as well,” Wheeler said.

The third set lacked the same suspense after two nailbitingly close sets. Scotland jumped ahead early to a 13-4 lead. Despite a brief Richmond run, the Lady Scots finished off the set 25-17 to close out the rivalry win.

The Lady Scots honored their three seniors, Carleigh Carter, Sheppard and Nikki Strickland, prior to the match. Both Carter and Sheppard shared how much they’ll miss playing for Scotland.

“Including the team and the coaches, this is the best team I’ve ever been on,” Sheppard said.

Carter offered advice to future Lady Scots.

“To all the younger Scotland volleyball players out there — play every game like it’s your last, play your heart out for every single point and just play good volleyball,” Carter said.

JV falls to Richmond 2-0

The junior varsity Lady Scots fell 2-0 to rival Richmond for the second time this season.

The JV Lady Scots opened the match taking an early 4-1 lead in the first set, but Richmond responded with a 5-0 run of its own to retake the lead. After exchanging a series of points and with the set tied 12-12, Scotland seemed to seize control of the set. Freshman Rebecca Kaba used her size at the net to give Scotland several key blocks that led directly to points.

But, the JV Lady Raiders responded with a run to cut the deficit to one 21-20, and ultimately closed out the set 25-23 on a Scotland service error. During Richmond’s run, two seemingly improbable saves of balls that looked to be out of play helped save the set.

The two team opened the second set exchanging runs and the JV Lady Scots came out ahead 14-11, then, just like they did in the first set, the JV Lady Raiders answered with a 7-1 run to retake the lead for good. Another seven-point run from Richmond closed out the 2-0 win 25-17 in the second set. During the latter run, Richmond had several diving digs from sophomore Joy Styles and freshman Allie Rodgers that kept critical points alive.

Reach Neel Madhavan at 910-817-2671 ext. 2751 or [email protected] Follow on Twitter at @NeelMadhavan.