Fast starts lead to comfortable Scotland win

Scotland’s Patrick Reaves (5) goes up for a layup against a Purnell Swett defender during Friday night’s win. Neel Madhavan | Laurinburg Exchange

LAURINBURG — Quick starts to begin each half helped catalyze a comfortable 67-48 win for the Scotland High School boys’ basketball team over Purnell Swett Friday night.

The Fighting Scots outscored the Rams by 12 in the first quarter and 15 in the third quarter, but even though Scotland had a 10-point lead at halftime, the Rams outscored them in the second quarter, and head coach Matt Justin said he was frustrated with how they played overall in the first half.

“The energy wasn’t really there at the start, and I felt like we kind of extended the lead almost by default in the first half,” he said.

Justin was much more pleased with the energy to start the second half, especially defensively, adding that they threw the ball ahead up the court right away in transition and didn’t hesitate to pass if someone was open.

“We came back on the court thinking we got to pass the ball, play as a team and play at a steadier pace,” said senior guard Mandrell Johnson, who led Scotland in scoring with 20 points.

After a couple quick buckets to open the first quarter, the Scots hit a dry spell going several minutes without a score.

Johnson said he was in pain after a hard collision near midcourt, but that didn’t stop him from attacking the paint and scoring two and-1 buckets to close out the first quarter that gave Scotland a 12-point cushion.

“I knew we could win, so I just took off with it,” Johnson said.

Both teams struggled to get anything going in the second quarter. The Rams scored just four points in the first four minutes, while the Scots scored just two. Sloppy passes and turnovers plagued both teams during that stretch.

Johnson carried the Scots in the second quarter. While the rest of the team went cold, Johnson found success driving into the paint and finishing at the rim. He had 10 points at halftime.

“(Johnson’s) aggressive, he’s an attacker,” Justin said. “He’s always looking to score. In the second half we finally got him to try to share the ball a little bit and hit the open man, but he’s tough. If I was him, I’d be trying to score too. He’s hard to stop when he gets going.”

Scotland’s 13-2 run to open the second half, which consisted of several baskets inside the paint from sophomore center Lamonte Cousar, helped blow the game open, as the Scots built a 56-31 lead by the end of the third quarter.

“Patrick (Reaves) and Lamonte were big in that third quarter too — especially getting out in transition,” Justin said.

Cousar, who had 25 points in Wednesday night’s season opening win against Jack Britt, finished Friday with 17 points. Reaves had 16 for the Scots.

Scotland maintained a 20-plus point lead during most of the fourth quarter. With the win safely in hand, Justin emptied his bench with a few minutes to go.

“I wish we could have held that lead, but other than that, it was good to start off with two wins at home,” Justin said.

