Pandemic already taking a toll on basketball

Local teams are now just one full week into basketball season and already the COVID-19 pandemic is wreaking havoc on the game schedule.

After having its game at Pinecrest Friday night postponed due to the threat of inclement weather, the Richmond Senior High School boys’ and girls’ varsity basketball teams’ home openers against Jack Britt Tuesday were also postponed, according to Richmond athletic director Rob Ransom.

The Scotland High School boys’ basketball team went 2-0 last week, but is currently in quarantine and both of its games this week at Hoke County and Seventy-First have been canceled due to COVID-19 protocols, according to Scotland head coach Matt Justin.

Justin said a Purnell Swett player who played in the Scotland-Purnell Swett game Friday night tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday. As a result, both teams are now in quarantine and won’t play this week.

“I am hopeful that everyone remains healthy during this process,” Justin said. “I know my kids were extremely disappointed about being shut down after having such a great start to the year. I think all schools are better off being safe and quarantining when a possible exposure takes place. I hope if we do return that every team, player, fan, etc can get through the rest of the season without any COVID issues.”

Hoke County, Lumberton, Pinecrest and Seventy-First were all unable to play either of their scheduled games last week due to postponements and cancellations related to COVID protocols.

Sandhills Athletic Conference athletic directors met Monday afternoon to discuss the issue at hand and are planning to meet again Tuesday morning to vote on a course of action of how to proceed with the current basketball season, in light of all the postponed games and teams currently in quarantine.

Reach Neel Madhavan at 910-817-2671 ext. 2751 or [email protected] Follow on Twitter at @NeelMadhavan.