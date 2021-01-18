Scotland XC concludes season at regional meet

Sophomore Carson Buie (left) and junior Bethany Matthews (right) run during the first lap of a home meet in December. Neel Madhavan | Laurinburg Exchange File Photo

The Scotland High School boys’ and girls’ cross country teams each concluded their seasons Saturday at the NCHSAA 4A Mideast Regional meet in Cary.

Both the boys’ and girls’ teams each finished ninth overall at the regional meet.

“I thought overall we ran well, just a very tough region,” said head coach Greg Wrape. “Jackson (Sellers) and Carson (Buie) ran their best times ever.”

Sellers was the top finisher for the boys’ team, taking 27th and completing the course in 17:01.20. Wrape said Sellers finished 2nd in his heat.

Behind him, senior Andrew Hamilton was the second fastest Scotland runner, taking 55th with a time of 18:11.45. Junior Cooper Sutherland finished 59th with a time of 18:23.53. Senior Jennings Dean and junior Hogan Hyatt were 65th and 66th with times of 18:45.04 and 18:49.63, respectively.

Rounding out the boys’ team were juniors Keldon Clark and Colton Locklear. Clark was 68th with a time of 19:15.91 and Locklear was 74th with a time of 20:47.25.

Fellow Sandhills Athletic Conference opponents Pinecrest, Jack Britt and Lumberton took fourth, 10th and 11th, respectively. Cary finished atop the boys’ team standings, and Pinecrest’s Zack Gilbertson had the best individual time at 15:40.13.

For the girls, like Wrape said, Buie ran a personal best 21:17.78 to finish 34th. She was the fastest Lady Scot to cross the finish line.

Junior Bethany Matthews was the second fastest finisher for the Lady Scots, completing the course in 22:05.51 and finishing 44th.

Juniors Mikayla Tucker and Laura Wlodarcazak were 67th and 69th, with times of 25:02.89 and 28:03.51, respectively. Senior Ava Reeder took 70th with a time of 28:24.82.

SAC opponents Pinecrest and Richmond took third and 10th, respectively. Panther Creek won the girls’ team title, while Pinecrest’s Carmen Alder was the girls’ top individual finisher with a time of 17:25.05.

Wrape said only the top three teams and top four individuals, if they weren’t on one of those teams, qualified for the state meet. But, despite their season coming to a close, he added that he was proud of what he saw from the teams this season, especially in dealing with the added obstacle of the pandemic.

“First, I’m thankful we had a season and got through it healthy,” Wrape said. “I was happy with our team performance. I saw a lot of improvement from last year and throughout the season. The dedication my runners showed was awesome. To finish second in our conference with seven total (five boys/two girls) all-conference runners was a great accomplishment.”

Reach Neel Madhavan at 910-817-2671 ext. 2751 or [email protected] Follow on Twitter at @NeelMadhavan.