Scots shut out 7-0 by Jack Britt in season opener

Junior Isaiah Jackson (9) and senior Drew Hamilton (3) defend a Jack Britt attacker Monday night. Neel Madhavan | Laurinburg Exchange Senior Drew Hamilton (3) chases down a Jack Britt forward on a counter attack Monday night. Neel Madhavan | Laurinburg Exchange

LAURINBURG — Issues that have plagued the Scotland High School boys’ soccer team in the past resurfaced Monday night in its season opener.

After holding Jack Britt to just a goal in the first half, the Fighting Scots couldn’t prevent the floodgates from opening in the second half as the Bucs poured on six more goals to beat Scotland 7-0.

“We started off strong,” said head coach Blake Dickerson. “Definitely moving the ball better, holding the line like we should. We started off so well in that game, getting away from all our habits of just kicking the ball down the field and hoping for the best. It definitely felt like they gave up, right as the second half started, they just quit.”

Dickerson lamented the lapses and issues that popped up again in the second half against the Bucs.

“It was a loss of willpower, at least it seemed like to me,” Dickerson said. “We saw them pressuring things, our line started to fall back on defense a lot more heavily. We caught them offsides five times in the first half and only caught them offsides once in the second half.”

The Bucs controlled possession of the ball for most of the game, forcing Scotland to have to rely on counter attacks from its forwards off long balls or clearances, but those were few and far between.

“We stopped pressuring everything, and we give them all the space and time to do whatever they want with the ball,” Dickerson said. “I think our formation was good. The way we were talking and actually pushing everything was great, but just the demeanor of the second half was completely different.”

Scotland conceded an indirect free-kick inside its own penalty box about 12 minutes into the first half, but the Bucs ripped it over the crossbar.

Jack Britt’s only first half goal came with about 20 minutes left, when a low rolling shot trickled past senior goalkeeper Blake Wood off the post and bounced across the goal line and into the net.

The Scots earned a penalty kick with about 13 minutes left in the first half, but couldn’t capitalize, putting it over the crossbar.

After netting its second goal almost exactly five minutes into the second half, the Bucs would proceed to score five more throughout the rest of the half.

JV falls to Jack Britt 5-0

The Scotland junior varsity boys’ soccer squad dropped its opener to Jack Britt 5-0.

The Bucs had the lion’s share of the possession and the scoring chances in the first half, scoring its opening goal within the first 10 minutes of play.

When Scotland managed to regain possession, it was most dangerous down the right wing.

The Bucs added to their lead with their second and third goals late in the half.

Scotland’s best scoring opportunity came with about 15 minutes remaining in the second half after a dribble past the Bucs backline and into open space in the penalty box, but the ensuing shot went over the crossbar. Jack Britt added to its tally late in the second half with two more goals.

