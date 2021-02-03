Late game execution costs Scots against 71st; Lady Scots fall 57-29

Junior guard Kadence Sheppard (left) and senior guard Carleigh Carter (right) trap a Seventy-First player during Scotland’s game Tuesday night. Neel Madhavan | Laurinburg Exchange

LAURINBURG — Late game execution cost the Scotland High School varsity boys’ basketball team Tuesday night as the Scots lost a low-scoring, physical battle against Seventy-First 49-44.

With 59 seconds left, the Fighting Scots (3-2, 1-2 SAC) trailed 45-43. Needing a bucket, sophomore Lamonte Cousar got an offensive rebound and drew a foul at the rim. He missed the first free throw and the second was waved off for a lane violation.

Despite being able to set up their press off the dead ball, back-to-back defensive breakdowns by the Scots led to transition baskets for Seventy-First in the final seconds that put the game on ice.

“The final minute and a half, we just didn’t execute in our press,” said head coach Matt Justin. “We had a couple plays there where we were close to being able to get a steal and we couldn’t come up with it. Then we would come up with a steal and then lost it right away. We just struggled to execute there at the end.”

The Falcons’ (1-3, 1-2 SAC) 1-3-1 zone caused issues for Scotland’s halfcourt offense. Two Seventy-First defenders would trap the Scotland’s ball handler almost every time they crossed midcourt, especially in the corners and along the sidelines.

The 1-3-1 was effective because of Seventy-First’s length, particularly on the wings and at the top of the zone. Justin said Scotland has had a tendency to struggle hitting shots against teams with size and length during his time coaching the team.

The Falcons’ length and pressure forced the Scots into bad passes and a number of turnovers throughout the game.

“They got some steals out of those traps that led to wide open layups which was almost the difference in the game,” Justin said. “They got four or five steals for wide open, uncontested layups. We had chances there at the end — we missed the dunk that would have put us up three, but for the most part they held their turnovers in check and we threw it all over the court way too much.”

Senior guard Mandrell Johnson said the team’s lack of composure contributed to the struggles moving the ball and completing passes to break down the zone.

“When we got into the corners, we panicked,” said senior forward Grayson Smith. “In the second half, I feel like we skipped passes and swung it around a little bit better, but we just got off to a slow start and we couldn’t dig ourselves out of a hole.”

Johnson and Cousar both led the Scots with 11 points each. Junior guard Patrick Reaves had eight points, while Smith added eight.

The Scots have another quick turnaround as they travel to face Jack Britt tomorrow night.

“It’ll be a grind, but I feel like we can beat any team in this conference,” Smith said. “So we’re going to go out there and we’re going to compete just as if we had won this game.”

Lady Scots fall against Seventy-First 57-29

The Scotland High School varsity girls’ basketball team goes as junior guard Kadence Sheppard goes.

During the Scots’ first two games of the season, Sheppard led the team the scoring, averaging 14 points per game. In Scotland’s season opening loss, she scored just seven points, then turned around the next night and scored 21 in a win.

In Tuesday night’s 57-29 home loss to Seventy-First she scored just six points, fouling out in the process.

“She still doesn’t have that mindset to take over,” said head coach Mallarie Murphy. “I want her to do that, but she’s not comfortable with it yet. She couldn’t buy a shot tonight. She just hasn’t learned how to settle. When she gets into that go-go-go mindset, it’s kind of hard to slow it down.”

Senior guard Carleigh Carter led the Lady Scots against Seventy-First with nine points, while freshman guard Madysan Hammonds finished with five points.

Despite the Sheppard’s and Scotland’s struggles offensively, she’s still helping Murphy teach her teammates and making those around her better.

“Since I’m the one that’s been on this team for three years, I’m trying to give everybody a representation of being a leader,” Sheppard said. “So I just try to be everywhere I can. I try to talk to (the team) and tell them what to do and how to do it.”

Even when Sheppard isn’t necessarily making a big difference on the scoresheet like Tuesday night, she still makes her presence felt on the game in other ways, including rebounding or stealing the ball, but especially with her hustle and motor on the floor.

“She has that mentality that makes other people want to work,” Murphy said. “I would hate to be her teammate and see how much she’s working and not give that same effort.”

Perhaps no more emblematic of her hustle on the floor was a play with just under two minutes left in the game.

After inbounding the ball, Sheppard made her way up the floor. Just as she crossed midcourt, there was a turnover and she stopped on a dime, turned and sprinted full speed to the opposing basket to block the shot as the bucket, thwarting a Seventy-First fast break opportunity.

Despite being called for a foul on the block, the play is just a small sample that symbolizes the motor and hustle that Sheppard shows on the floor. Sheppard said the feeling that she needs to be a leader on the team fuels her energy and hustle.

“That’s her in her natural state,” Murphy said. “Nobody’s going to outwork her. I still haven’t seen a player, boys or girls, that outworks her since I’ve been here. Who wouldn’t want that? It’s a beautiful thing to watch and it kind of turns me up on the sideline as a coach, because I’m going to get loud and get excited. I love to see it.”

