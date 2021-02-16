Scots, Lady Scots both fall in SAC tournament first round

The Scotland High School varsity boys’ basketball team lost to Pinecrest 84-48 Monday night in the first round of the Sandhills Athletic Conference tournament.

“I guess the silver lining was we played pretty even with them in the second half,” said head coach Matt Justin. “But, a lot of their top players were off the floor. We have a ways to go on the defensive end. Our transition defense continues to hurt us.”

The loss means the Fighting Scots (3-7, 1-6 SAC) will face No. 4 seed Jack Britt, who lost to Seventy-First, in the consolation bracket Wednesday night.

Junior guard Patrick Reaves scored 17 points for the Scots. Senior guard Mandrell Johnson had seven points, while senior guard Jackson Sellers also contributed six points.

“Pinecrest shot the ball really well from outside and we struggled to make perimeter shots,” Justin said.

Lady Scots struggle against Seventy-First

The Scotland High School varsity girls’ basketball team fell 70-31 to Seventy-First Monday night in the SAC tournament.

“Tonight was a relay race from the beginning,” said head coach Mallarie Murphy. “We came out unable to hit shots in the first quarter and it was tough to recover. In the second quarter we were more alive. We were able to drive to the basket more and get open shots from Carleigh (Carter) and Kadence (Sheppard).”

With the loss, the Lady Scots (1-7, 1-6 SAC) will travel to No. 6 seed Lumberton, who lost to Pinecrest, in the consolation bracket Wednesday night.

Senior guard Carleigh Carter had 10 points to lead Scotland, while junior guard Kadence Sheppard had nine points and junior guard Ariel Timmons had five points. Sheppard also had 20 rebounds for the Lady Scots, according to Murphy.

“Once again, I liked how we finished rather than how we started,” Murphy said. “Once they begin cheering and really talking to each other on and off the court, it’s fun to watch. The score doesn’t show their effort, but our chemistry is still what I’m most proud of.”

