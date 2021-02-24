Scotland boys’ soccer loses to Lumberton 3-0

The Scotland High School varsity boys’ soccer team lost 3-0 to Lumberton Tuesday night.

The loss drops the Fighting Scots to 2-5 on the season.

“We showed great promise and strength in the middle of the field tonight,” said head coach Blake Dickerson. “I was pleased at how we counter attacked. However, we can still improve.”

Junior goalkeeper Gavin Stanley had 25 saves, according to Dickerson.

Next up, the Scots travel to face Hoke County Wednesday night.

Reach Neel Madhavan at 910-817-2671 ext. 2751 or [email protected] Follow on Twitter at @NeelMadhavan.