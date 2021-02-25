Scots fall on the road to Hoke County 5-0

The Scotland High School boys’ soccer team fell 5-0 to Hoke County Wednesday night.

The loss dropped the Fighting Scots to 2-6 this season.

“Tough loss, but we definitely showed progress in our midfield,” said head coach Blake Dickerson. “Hoke wasn’t able to build as much offensively like they did last time against us.”

Next, the Scots will face Purnell Swett on the road Thursday night, their third game in three nights.

“All-in-all, they were the better team tonight, but we’ll come out swinging tomorrow night,” Dickerson said.