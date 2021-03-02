Scots beat Seventy-First 7-1 on Senior Night

The Scotland High School varsity boys’ soccer team sent off its senior class with a win Monday night, beating Seventy-First 7-1.

The win improved the Fighting Scots to 3-6-1 on the season.

“This was our best senior night we’ve had in a long time,” said head coach Blake Dickerson. “I’m going to miss these seniors this year. They’ve been the heart and soul of this team.”

Five different Scotland players scored against the Falcons. Seniors Blake Wood and Jordan Stone each scored two goals, while senior midfielders Nick Eury, Daniel Caudill and Miles Murphy and netted a goal, as well. Stone, Eury, Caudill and Murphy also each tallied an assist.

Junior goalkeeper Gavin Stanley had five saves, while freshman Jack Herr had two.

“Overall they had a great game and controlled possession,” Dickerson said. “The boys had a great showing of their progress this season.”

Next, the Scots host Pinecrest Wednesday night.

