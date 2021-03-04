Pinecrest downs Scotland boys 9-0

The Scotland High School varsity boys’ soccer team lost 9-0 to conference-leaders Pinecrest Wednesday night.

The loss drops the Fighting Scots to 3-7-1 on the season with three games left.

“They handled possession for the entirety of the game,” said head coach Blake Dickerson. “We couldn’t build out of our half of the field and counter attack.”

The game was called at halftime in accordance with the NCHSAA’s nine-goal rule, which states that if a goal differential of nine is reached by halftime, the game shall be terminated.

Next up, the Scots travel to face Jack Britt Thursday night.

Reach Neel Madhavan at 910-817-2671 ext. 2751 or [email protected] Follow on Twitter at @NeelMadhavan.