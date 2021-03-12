Scotland QB Carter Revelle looks to throw during Thursday’s game against Hoke County. Neel Madhavan | Laurinburg Exchange

LAURINBURG — The Scotland High School junior varsity football team beat Hoke County 52-0 Thursday night.

It was the second straight shutout to open the season for the Fighting Scots (2-0), who beat Purnell Swett 34-0 last week.

“Overall, I’m very pleased with the effort our guys have shown,” said JV head coach Sam Grooms. “Their hard work in practice is showing on game nights. It was a total team effort, and I can’t be more pleased with the way our young Scots are playing.”

On offense, the Scots amassed 401 total yards, with 312 of those coming on the ground via Pat Primes and Jaleel Purvis. Purvis also had two rushing touchdowns. Quarterback Carter Revelle finished with 89 passing yards, including a 35-yard touchdown pass to receiver Eli McCoy.

“Pat Grimes and Jaleel Purvis got us going in the run game,” Grooms said. “I thought Carter Revelle had a good night as well.”

Defensively, the Scots held the Bucks’ (1-1) offense to just 14 total yards. Josh Adams returned an interception for a touchdown for the Scots.

“I can’t speak enough about our D-line tonight and the constant pressure they were able to put on Hoke’s QB,” Grooms said. “Our secondary also played extremely well.”

Next up, the Scots are set to host Seventy-First on March 18.

