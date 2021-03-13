Scots put aerial assault on Hoke County, cruise 42-7

The Scotland defense dives for a loose ball after a Hoke County fumble Friday night. Neel Madhavan | Laurinburg Exchange Scotland head coach Richard Bailey speaks to the team after being presented with a commemorative gift for getting his 100th win as the Scots’ head coach. Neel Madhavan | Laurinburg Exchange

RAEFORD — Another dominant defensive effort, combined with a first half offensive aerial assault spurred the Scotland High School varsity football team to a 42-7 road win over Hoke County Friday night.

The win was Richard Bailey’s 100th as the Fighting Scots’ head coach. Bailey also earned more than 100 wins during his time at Jack Britt before he arrived at Scotland in 2012. The team presented him with a gift to commemorate the milestone after the game.

“It’s a program accomplishment,” Bailey said. “There’s been a lot of kids and a lot of great coaches that have helped me get to that milestone. It says a lot about the program and that’s really what I don’t want to lose sight of – it’s not as much about me as it is the coaches, the kids and the efforts that all of us have put in to try to make this a successful program.”

A week after shutting out Purnell Swett, the Scots’ defense looked like it was well on its way to another shutout, until the Bucks scored their only points of the game on the opening possession of the second half with a 41-yard catch-and-run touchdown that cut Scotland’s lead to 35-7.

The defense recorded five turnovers, including three fumbles and two interceptions. One of those interceptions was a pick-six by senior linebacker Devin Chavis for Scotland’s last score of the game with 2:04 left in the fourth quarter. Bailey said they’ve done well mixing up their man coverage and zone coverage these first two games to keep opposing offenses off-balance.

The Bucks didn’t even run an offensive play in Scotland territory until late in the second quarter when the Scots were forced to punt from their own endzone. It didn’t help that Hoke County’s leading rusher senior Tory Peterkin didn’t play Friday night.

“We’ve got a lot of speed and we’re flying around,” Bailey said. “I don’t like that we gave up that touchdown — we didn’t tackle well. But (the Bucks) have some dudes, that quarterback for them in particular. The Peterson kid didn’t play tonight and he makes a difference for them. Had he played, it would have been a little tougher job to stop their running game.”

Offensively, the Scots looked like an “Air Raid”-style passing team, especially in the first half. Senior quarterback Tyler Barfield threw four touchdown passes to three different receivers, including a deep 75-yarder on a post route to senior receiver Mandrell Johnson with 2:04 left in the second quarter.

“They were bringing a lot of pressure, leaving the middle open.” Barfield said. “If they’re going to leave it open, I’m going to take it. They just kept on bringing pressure, so I just had to break a tackle and get it off.”

Along with the four touchdowns, Barfield finished 12 for18 for 313 yards and an interception. Senior receiver Trey Chavis was Barfield’s most targeted receiver, catching five passes for 157 yards. Sophomore receiver Demarion Davis caught two of Barfield’s touchdown passes, while junior tight end Ladarius McNeill caught the other.

“It’s a numbers game,” Bailey said. “They were playing straight man and I think (offensive coordinator Will Clark) recognized that and we’ve got some dangerous receivers. If you’re going to man us up, you better be good on the back end.”

Despite 35 points from the offense in the first half, the Scots weren’t able to maintain that level of offensive production in the second half. Bailey said they still need to work on a few things offensively, such as pass protection and route running.

“I want to say we got a little complacent,” Barfield said. “We weren’t really driving like we should have in the second half, but next week we’re going to fix that and come back even stronger.”

Next up for the Scots is another road trip, this time to Seventy-First on March 19.

To support the Laurinburg Exchange, subscribe at https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/subscribe.

Reach Neel Madhavan at 910-817-2671 ext. 2751 or [email protected] Follow on Twitter at @NeelMadhavan.