Roundup: Scotland softball, girls’ soccer fall to Purnell Swett

After a walk-off win Monday, the Scotland High School varsity softball team fell to Purnell Swett 5-2 Wednesday night.

The Lady Rams scored their first two runs in the first inning off two Scotland fielding errors, then a two-run home run in the top of the fourth inning put Purnell Swett up 4-0.

In the bottom of the fourth inning, the Lady Scots recorded three hits to score two runs to cut the lead to 4-2, but a solo home run in the top of the seventh inning put the game away for Purnell Swett.

Next, Scotland will travel to Hoke County Monday March 22.

Scotland girls’ soccer falls 3-1

The Scotland High School varsity girls’ soccer team dropped a tight 3-1 game to Purnell Swett Wednesday night.

After the Lady Rams netted three goals in the first half, the Lady Scots shut them out in the second half and tallied a goal of their own.

“Possession was better and we definitely saw some spark from the midfield,” said head coach Blake Dickerson. “We will continue to tweak and grow as the season continues.”

Freshman midfielder Emma Clark scored the Scotland goal with a cross goal shot on a breakaway down the middle of the field.

“They pushed hard and played very physically,” Dickerson said, “I’m very proud of their performance.”

Next, the Lady Scots will travel to Hoke County Monday March 22.

To support the Laurinburg Exchange, subscribe at https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/subscribe.

Reach Neel Madhavan at 910-817-2671 ext. 2751 or [email protected] Follow on Twitter at @NeelMadhavan.