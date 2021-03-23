Roundup: Lady Scots bounce back, beat Hoke; girls’ soccer loses 7-1

The Scotland High School varsity softball team bounced back from its first loss of the season last week to Purnell Swett by beating Hoke County 10-2 Monday night.

The Lady Scots (2-1) were aggressive from first pitch, scoring five runs in the first inning to seize control.

Scotland scored its 10 runs off 12 hits.

Sophomore Natalie Smith led the way with three RBIs, going 3-for-4 at bat. Juniors Kadence Sheppard and Morgan Singletary each had two RBIs, with Sheppard finishing 2-for-4 at bat and Singletary 2-for-3.

Smith, Singletary, junior Raven Taylor and sophomore Sydnee Dial each hit doubles.

On the mound, Dial pitched all seven innings, giving up three hits and striking out seven Lady Bucks.

Both of Hoke County’s (0-2) runs were unearned off Scotland fielding errors, according to head coach Adam Romaine.

Next up for the Lady Scots is a trip to Pinecrest on Monday March 29.

Girls’ soccer loses at Hoke County

The Scotland High School girls’ soccer team fell to Hoke County 7-1 on the road Monday night.

The loss drops the Lady Scots to 0-3 to start the season.

“Tough loss tonight,” said head coach Blake Dickerson. “We pushed back pretty hard in the second half, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the deficit we had in the first.”

Senior Destiny Caulder scored Scotland’s only goal off an assist from senior Emma Lewis.

Next, Scotland will travel to Seventy-First Wednesday.

