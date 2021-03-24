Roundup: Scots open tennis season with win

The Scotland High School boys’ tennis team opened its season with an 18-0 win over Purnell Swett Tuesday afternoon.

Usually, tennis will play nine matches against an opponent, with each match counting as a point, but due to the schedule limitations, head coach Leigh Carter said the two teams essentually played a doubleheader with Scotland (1-0) winning the first and second matches 9-0.

Senior Drew Hamilton defeated the Rams’ Eric Brook 8-2 and 8-4 at the No. 1 singles position. Senior Nick Eury beat Cale Harris 8-2 and 8-1 at No. 2 singles. The pair of Hamilton and Eury then won 8-1 and 8-1 at No. doubles.

At the No. 3 singles spot, sophomore Cole Hamilton downed Tucker Lowery 8-1 and 8-0, while senior Bryce Cooper beat Gabriel Scott 8-0 and 8-0 at the No. 4 singles position. Cole Hamilton and Cooper then won at No. 2 doubles 8-0 and 8-1.

At the No. 5 singles position, senior Miles Murphy defeated Christian Locklear 8-0 and 8-0. Senior Daniel Caudill won at No. 6 singles by forfeit since Purnell Swett didn’t have enough players. As a result of that, Murphy and Caudill also won by forfeit at No. 3 doubles.

Scotland boys and girls golf opens season

The Scotland boys and girls golf teams both opened their season Monday at Pinehurst No. 6.

The Scotland boys’ team took second in the team standings with a score of 194 over nine holes, finishing ahead of first-place Pinecrest with 147 and third-place Lumberton with 197.

Drew Hamilton led the way, shooting a 43 for nine holes. Walt Bounds shot a 44, Jarod Pittman shot a 52, Aaron Spate shot 55 and Cole Hamilton shot a 60.

The Scotland girls’ team didn’t have enough players to qualify for a team score. But individually, Carleigh Carter led the Lady Scots, shooting 48 for nine holes, followed by Kate Carter with a 54 and Faith McCormack with a 60.

Reach Neel Madhavan at 910-817-2671 ext. 2751 or [email protected] Follow on Twitter at @NeelMadhavan.