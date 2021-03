The Scotland High School varsity girls’ soccer team lost to Seventy-First 4-1 Wednesday night.

The loss drops the Lady Scots to 0-4 on the season.

“We controlled possession the entire game,” said head coach Blake Dickerson. “However, we let a few breakawy runs get the better of us.”

Freshman midfielder Emma Clark scored Scotland’s lone goal.

Next, the Lady Scots will travel to face Pinecrest Monday.

