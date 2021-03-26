Fighting Scots face tough test at Pinecrest

Through three games this year, the Scotland High School varsity football team has yet to be tested.

The Fighting Scots (3-0) have defeated their opponents by an average margin of 35 points per game and have largely put their opponents away by halftime, outscoring teams in the first half 104-7.

That will change Friday night as the Scots are set for one of their toughest games of the season at Pinecrest (3-1). Scotland has lost to Pinecrest each of the last two years, falling 36-28 in 2019 and 34-12 in 2018

“They are a very well-coached football team and because of what they do, they are very difficult to prepare for,” said head coach Richard Bailey. “I expect them to throw the book at us early and see if they can catch us off guard.”

Since starting quarterback Braxton Barber went down with an injury in the Patriots’ second game against Richmond, Pinecrest has gone back to its bread-and-butter with the ground game.

Led by head coach Chris Metzger, Bailey said the Patriots will run split-back veer option from multiple formations.

“You don’t play another team all year that does anything close to that,” Bailey said.

Pinecrest is averaging 189.5 rushing yards per game, highlighted by last week’s 295-yard performance against Lumberton. The Patriots will use several running backs, including Bryant Spearman, Nick Marella, Noah Beasley, Savion Kiser and OJ Pemberton, along with backup quarterback Brodie Karres.

However, even without Barber, the Patriots have shown they can still occasionally throw when they need to, and Niquwan Hill, Samet Cobb and Hunter Neifer have been some of the preferred targets in the passing game.

Defensively, the Patriots have been adept at forcing turnovers, getting nine takeaways in four games this year. Pinecrest also has two defensive touchdowns and a safety.

Linebackers Gibson Macrae and Nick Garbark have been the heart of the defense, with Macrae totaling 10 tackles in last week’s game against Lumberton alone and Garbark finishing with 16 against Purnell Swett the week before.

Along the defensive line, Bryson Coe has been a fixture in getting into opposing backfields and disrupting offenses.

“They are also very sound on defense and don’t give up a lot of big plays so we’re going to have to find ways to grind out first downs,” Bailey said.

