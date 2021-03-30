Scotland golf braves Pinehurst No. 7; girls finish 2nd, boys tie for 3rd

The Scotland boys walk back to the clubhouse after finishing their round Monday at Pinehurst No. 7. Neel Madhavan | Laurinburg Exchange

SOUTHERN PINES — Despite favorable weather conditions, the Richmond Senior High School boys and girls golf teams had to brave Pinehurst No. 7 Monday afternoon.

The Rees Jones-designed course is known for its elevation changes, wetlands, forced carries and length, according to Golf Digest. Of the Pinehurst courses, No. 7 is one of the longest, behind only No. 2.

Yet, the Lady Scots managed to finish second as a team, and the Scots tied for third at Monday’s conference golf match.

The girls shot 233, ahead of third-place Richmond at 241 and behind first-place Pinecrest at 181. The boys shot 204 collectively, tied with Lumberton and just one shot back of Richmond and Jack Britt at 203.

Individually, Carleigh Carter led the Lady Scots with a 53. Kate Carter was right behind her with a 54, while Faith McCormack and Sara Beth each shot 63.

For the boys, Drew Hamilton paced the Scots with a 44, followed by Walt Bounds with a 47 and Jarrod Pittman with a 55. Cole Hamilton shot 58, while Aaron Spate shot 61.

Next, Scotland golf will play Pinehurst No. 5 on April 12 with a 2 p.m. shotgun start.

Reach Neel Madhavan at 910-817-2671 ext. 2751 or [email protected] Follow on Twitter at @NeelMadhavan.