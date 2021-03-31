Rockingham Dragway to host 30th MOPARS at the Rock Saturday

Two muscle cars explode off the starting line during one of the races for MOPARS at the Rock at Rockingham Dragway on July 11, 2020. Neel Madhavan | Daily Journal File Photo The American Thunder jet dragster, driven by Terry Rosberg, pulls up to the starting line at Rockingham Dragway on July 11, 2020 Neel Madhavan | Daily Journal File Photo

ROCKINGHAM — America’s original factory hot rods once again will flex their muscles this Saturday, April 3, when Griffin Motors presents the 30th renewal of one of the first new events introduced at Rockingham Dragway when Steve Earwood bought the track in 1992.

Always one of the most anticipated of the track’s special interest events, MOPARS at The Rock includes four drag races, a massive car and truck show, a swap meet and, this year, a 300 mile per hour showdown between two of the nation’s most popular jet-powered dragsters: the Arizona-based “Wicked Sinsations” machine driven by Dawn Perdue and the “American Thunder” hybrid capably handled by Rockingham’s own “Turbine Terry” Rosberg.

Also certain to attract attention are three hemi-powered AA/Super Stockers including the Georgia-based Barnett Automotive 1968 Barracuda driven by Skip Barber Racing Schools Chief Instructor and former U.S. Nationals drag racing champion Terry Earwood, brother of the track owner.

By special request, the track will open at 3 p.m. Friday for unlimited time trials on a fully-prepped racetrack for all makes and models, cars, trucks and everything in between, from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m.

Saturday’s program will feature MOPARS only in a combination Pro ET and Footbrake event in which five-time Rockingham track champion Barry Nall is expected to defend the title he won last year at the wheel of his Eagle Springs-based 1968 Plymouth Barracuda.

Champions also will be crowned in Trophy Eliminator as well as in two specialty races: the Charger Shootout won last year by Joshua Jones of Kannapolis and the Challenger Shootout won in 2020 by Joshua Gibson of McColl, S.C. The jets and the nostalgic hemi cars, including those driven by Jason Sisk and David Crosswhite, will run at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

Dash plaques and goodie bags will be distributed to all those participating in the Chrysler/Dodge/Plymouth/Jeep car and truck show in which trophies will be awarded to Best in Class winners, to Best in Show designees in the classic, modern and truck categories and to the winner of the Editor’s Choice Award as determined by the staff of Mopar Action Magazine.

Last year’s Best of Show winners were Tom Rich of Randleman, whose 1970 Dodge Swinger was singled out in the classic division; Anna Konya of Conway, S.C., whose 2015 Challenger was adjudged best of the modern era; and Dean Craft of Myrtle Beach, S.C., whose 2016 Dodge Ram stood out among the trucks.