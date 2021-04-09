Lady Scots struggle at bat against Jack Britt in 4-1 loss

A three-run fourth inning was the difference Thursday night as the Scotland High School varsity softball team fell 4-1 to Jack Britt.

Scotland struggled against Lady Bucs pitcher and UNC-commit Carlie Myrtle, totaling just one hit on a sacrifice bunt from junior Kadence Sheppard in the sixth inning that scored junior Raven Taylor, who got on base with a walk. Myrtle finished with 13 strikeouts in seven innings.

“Our girls came our flat from the get-go,” said head coach Adam Romaine. “(We) left a few runners in scoring positions. The girls were aggressive on bad pitches, which put a lot of them 0-2, 1-2 in the count repeatedly.”

For the Lady Scots, sophomore pitcher Sydnee Dial pitched all six innings, giving up four runs off five hits, while striking out four.

“Sydnee had a great game on the bump with the exception of missing location on two pitches that accounted for the four runs,” Romaine said.

Next up, the Lady Scots travel to conference leaders Purnell Swett on Monday.

“I’ve told the girls for the past two weeks the Richmond, Jack Britt and Purnell Swett games during this stretch were like playoff games that were all must-wins,” Romaine said. “We just have to bounce back and win Monday.”

To support the Laurinburg Exchange, subscribe at https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/subscribe.

Reach Neel Madhavan at 910-817-2671 ext. 2751 or [email protected] Follow on Twitter at @NeelMadhavan.