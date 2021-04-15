Scotland boys’ tennis loses first matches of the season at Pinecrest

Senior Nick Eury hits a serve at No. 2 singles Thursday against Pinecrest. Neel Madhavan | Laurinburg Exchange Senior Drew Hamilton hits a backhand return at No. 1 singles Thursday against Pinecrest. Neel Madhavan | Laurinburg Exchange

SOUTHERN PINES — The Scotland High School boys’ tennis team recorded its first losses of the season Thursday at Pinecrest.

The Scots (4-2) lost the first match of the doubleheader 7-2 and the second match 7-1 to the Patriots.

In the first match, senior Drew Hamilton lost 8-0 at the No. 1 singles position, while fellow senior Nick Eury fell 8-3 at the No. 2 singles position.

Sophomore Cole Hamilton picked up Scotland’s only singles win of the afternoon, winning 8-5 at the No. 3 singles spot against Pinecrest’s Ryan Grafenberg.

Senior Bryce Cooper lost 8-2 at No. 4 singles, senior Miles Murphy lost 8-1 at No. 5 singles and senior Daniel Caudill fell 8-0 at No. 6 singles.

In doubles, Drew and Eury lost 8-1 at No. 1 doubles, while Murphy and Caudill combined to lose 8-1 at No. 3 doubles. However, Cole and Cooper won their doubles match at the No. 2 spot 6-4 against the Pinecrest pairing of Ethan Spain and Shion Strickland.

In the second match, Drew lost 8-1 at No. 1 singles and Eury fell 8-4 at No. 2 singles.

Cole played a different opponent at No. 3 singles the second time around, losing 8-6, but it was still the closest singles score of the second match.

Cooper lost 8-0 at No. 4 singles, Murphy lost 8-1 at No. 5 singles and Caudill lost 8-0 at No. 6.

Drew and Eury combined to win Scotland’s only match of the second outing at No. 1 doubles, defeating Pinecrest’s James Ellman and Austyn Copper 8-5.

Murphy and Caudill lost 8-6 at No. 3 doubles.

Next up, the Scots will host Lumberton on April 22.

